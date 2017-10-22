    Real Madrid Transfer News: Harry Kane 'Not Among' Los Blancos Targets

    Christopher SimpsonFeatured ColumnistOctober 22, 2017

    MADRID, SPAIN - OCTOBER 17: Harry Kane of Tottoenham Hotspur looks on during the UEFA Champions League group H match between Real Madrid and Tottenham Hotspur at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on October 17, 2017 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)
    Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

    Real Madrid are reportedly monitoring Harry Kane, but the Tottenham Hotspur forward is "not among the club's targets" and they are not planning to sign a forward in January.

    According to Marca's Jose Felix Diaz, the powers that be at the Santiago Bernabeu paid close attention to Kane during Tottenham's recent visit in the UEFA Champions League but "were not dazzled by his performance and made no attempt to open negotiations for the striker when meeting their north London counterparts."

    The Englishman did not score in the 1-1 draw, but he had a hand in Raphael Varane's own goal. La Liga writer Andrew Gaffney was pleased with some of Kane's other contributions during the game:

    The 24-year-old has scored 110 goals in 176 appearances for Spurs—including 84 in just 124 Premier League outings—and such an impressive record suggest he would fit in well at the Bernabeu.

    What's more, for all Real's firepower, they lack some strength in depth after letting Alvaro Morata and Mariano Diaz leave in the summer.

    On top of that, Karim Benzema has not been especially impressive of late. He netted 19 times in 48 matches last season and has just two goals in eight games this year.

    Former England international Gary Lineker believes Los Blancos could upgrade on the Frenchman:

    As ESPN FC's Dermot Corrigan noted, Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane has batted back the criticism of his forward and perhaps consequently shut down the links with Kane:

    Benzema's chemistry with Cristiano Ronaldo is a highly useful facet of his game, and their understanding has helped the talisman hit the considerable heights he has. But the Frenchman's performances of late have largely been subpar, and Real lack other options up front beyond him and Borja Mayoral.

    Kane would be an outstanding addition to Real's squad, but regardless of Real's interest in him—or lack thereof—it's clear they should reconsider their decision not to add to their attacking options in January.

