Manchester United Transfer News: Timo Werner Talks of 'Dream' to Play for United

ROBERT MICHAEL/Getty Images

RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner has revealed it was his childhood "dream" to play for Manchester United.

According to Sky Sports' Joe Shread, he said he would "for sure" be interested in a move to the Premier League but is not keen on a move to Serie A or Ligue 1. He added:

"As a small boy, you always dream of the huge clubs. In earlier days, it was Manchester United.

"Under Sir Alex Ferguson, they always had great players, they always won. As a small boy, you always prefer the teams which are winning.

"That's something you can easily forget, especially when everything is going well. You see how you develop, that you play in the German national team—the number one, the world champion.

"Then you start to dream of perhaps playing somewhere else sometime."

John Hutchinson of The Sun reported the German has been linked with the Red Devils along with La Liga giants Real Madrid and Barcelona.

The 21-year-old had an outstanding season last year as he bagged 21 goals and seven assists to fire Leipzig to second in the Bundesliga. As Squawka Football demonstrated, he carried that form into the Confederations Cup:

Werner has begun this campaign as he ended the last and so far has five Bundesliga goals and two assists to his name in seven outings.

OptaFranz noted the significant improvement he has shown in terms of his contributions in the final third since joining Leipzig from Stuttgart:

Werner is developing into a predatory goalscorer, and his pace and ability on the counter-attack could make him ideal for United in bigger games where manager Jose Mourinho opts to sit back and soak up pressure.

Bundesliga expert Alex Chaffer is enamoured with his talents:

The youngster looks to have a bright future ahead of him indeed, and if he continues to find the net with regularity at Leipzig, it seems only a matter of time until he makes the step up to an elite club in Europe.

Werner is evidently keen on the Premier League and clearly has an affinity for United, so they may be able to use that to their advantage should they pursue him.