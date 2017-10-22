MotoGP Grand Prix of Australia 2017 Results: Winner, Standings and Reaction

Andy Brownbill/Associated Press

Marc Marquez extended his lead to 33 points as he claimed his sixth win of the season at the 2017 MotoGP Grand Prix of Australia on Sunday in a thrilling contest on Phillip Island.

The Spaniard took full advantage of a difficult day for closest rival Andrea Dovizioso, who finished back in 13th, and claimed first place after an eight-way battle.

BT Sport MotoGP confirmed the podium and the standings:

Marquez began on pole in Victoria, but it was Aussie native Jack Miller who got off to the best start in front of the home support:

The Queenslander led the race for the first four laps, while, further back, Dovizioso saw his bid for the championship crumble inside the opener when he ran wide, per MotoGP's official Twitter feed:

The Italian was able to claw his way back up seven places over the remainder of the race, but his challenge now hangs by a thread as a result.

At the head of the race, a chasing pack of seven riders quickly formed as Maverick Vinales, Johann Zarco and Valentino Rossi all contested the lead at various points.

Marquez and Andrea Iannone also joined the hard-fought battle as the riders constantly jockeyed for position and passed one another repeatedly, with Zarco's move to overtake Vinales on the outside of Doohan corner a particular highlight.

Marquez opened up a lead with five laps to go and pulled away from the pack to secure his victory. He reflected on the battle to get there:

Behind him, Rossi, Vinales and Zarco were left to battle for the remaining podium places, and the Frenchman was the one to narrowly miss out, though he can console himself having won Rookie of the Year for his efforts this season.

Third place was not enough for Vinales to remain in the race for the championship as he is now 50 points behind Marquez with two races remaining.

Dovizioso is the only rider who can still challenge, and he won in Malaysia last year, but that may not be enough if Marquez comes second.