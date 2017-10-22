    Milos Teodosic to Have MRI After Leaving Game vs. Suns with Foot Injury

    Alec NathanFeatured ColumnistOctober 22, 2017

    LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 12: Milos Teodosic #4 of the LA Clippers handles the ball against the Sacramento Kings on October 12, 2017 at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, California.
    Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

    Los Angeles Clippers point guard Milos Teodosic will reportedly undergo an MRI after he was forced to leave Saturday's game against the Phoenix Suns with a left foot injury, according to ESPN.com's Adrian Wojnarowski

    The Los Angeles Times' Brad Turner added that X-rays on Teodosic's foot came back negative.

    The Serbian floor general joined the Clippers on a two-year, $12.3 million deal in July after suiting up for CSKA Moscow, and his arrival was met with quite a bit of excitement considering he established a reputation as one of the world's flashiest, most effective distributors during his time abroad. 

    "He might be the best passer in the NBA right now," Clippers guard Patrick Beverley told Wojnarowski in July. "His IQ for the game is different than I've ever seen. He's got a different swag about him. That boy can play."

    In his NBA debut Thursday, Teodosic managed six points and six assists as the Clippers steamrolled the Los Angeles Lakers 108-92. 

    So long as the guard is sidelined, head coach Doc Rivers should lean on Beverley and Austin Rivers to be his primary ball-handlers. Power forward Blake Griffin should also see an uptick in on-ball playmaking responsibilities—especially in transition. 

