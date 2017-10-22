World Series 2017 Schedule: Date, Known TV Coverage and More Details

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

After one of the more exciting seasons in recent memory, which featured three teams with 100 or more wins, Aaron Judge and the "thumbs down" Baby Bombers, 59 long bombs from Giancarlo Stanton, 22 straight wins from the Cleveland Indians and other notable feats, the Houston Astros and Los Angeles Dodgers will cap the year in the World Series.

Here's a look at the schedule and television coverage, in addition to three important players to keep an eye on in the Fall Classic. To make things a little more interesting, any 2017 All-Stars will be omitted.

Schedule (via MLB.com)

Tuesday, October 24 (Game 1): Houston Astros at Los Angeles Dodgers

Wednesday, October 25 (Game 2): Houston Astros at Los Angeles Dodgers

Friday, October 27 (Game 3): Los Angeles Dodgers at Houston Astros

Saturday, October 28 (Game 4): Los Angeles Dodgers at Houston Astros

*Sunday, October 29 (Game 5): Los Angeles Dodgers at Houston Astros



*Tuesday, October 31 (Game 6): Houston Astros at Los Angeles Dodgers

*Wednesday, November 1 (Game 7): Houston Astros at Los Angeles Dodgers

Fox will televise each game, all of which will begin at 8 p.m. ET. MLB.TV subscribers can also live stream the World Series. An asterisk indicates the game will be played if necessary.

The 3 Most Important Players (Non All-Star Category)

Justin Verlander

In case you did a double take, no, Houston Astros starting pitcher Justin Verlander did not make the All-Star Game this year.

In fact, he hasn't made an appearance in the Midsummer Classic since 2013, which is hard to wrap your brain around considering his torrid stretch in an Astro uniform.

Verlander threw 16 innings of one-run ball against the New York Yankees in the American League Championship Series en route to winning two games and being named the ALCS MVP.

He'll have a tough draw in the World Series, as he'll start Game 2 in Dodger Stadium. However, he'll potentially have to toe the rubber on the road twice if Verlander goes Game 6 like he did in the ALCS.

But the 13-year veteran is battle-tested, and he's clearly stepped up in this year's playoffs. He may not throw nine innings of one-run ball with 13 strikeouts like he did in Game 2 against the Yankees, but Verlander will perform well in the spotlight.

Rich Hill

Three of the Los Angeles Dodgers' four postseason starters made the All-Star Game this year. All the fourth one (Rich Hill) did was win 12 games, earn a 3.32 ERA and throw nine perfect innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates before losing a 1-0 heartbreaker in the 10th off a solo home run from Josh Harrison.

You can put two and two together in order to realize that the Dodgers rotation is remarkably deep. Hill has a tough task ahead of him in the World Series, though, if he pitches the second game of the World Series, much like he did in the NLDS and NLCS. That means a face-off with the aforementioned Justin Verlander, so Hill is going to need to be sharp in order to keep L.A. in the game.

Still, Hill has the luxury of a deep bullpen behind him. If he goes five or even six innings without much damage, then he'll have done the job as he can hand the ball off to a collection of excellent setup men.

Hill has done well this postseason, allowing only three earned runs in nine innings and striking out 12. If he continues that trend, then the Hill vs. Verlander matchup in Game 2 (and perhaps Game 6, if the series goes that deep) should be special.

Enrique Hernandez

If you take a look at Enrique Hernandez's splits, you'll see that he's an absolute force against left-handers (.946 OPS) but struggles mightily against righties (.499 OPS).

Therefore, you probably won't see him unless Astro ace southpaw Dallas Keuchel is on the mound. That being said, Hernandez should see him twice provided the series goes five games, as the 2015 American League Cy Young winner will pitch Game 1 (and likely Game 5, if the ALCS rotation is followed once again).

Hernandez hit three home runs in Game 5 of the National League Championship Series to propel the Dodgers to an 11-1 win over the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field. He has tremendous pop against left-handers and is capable of even hitting one out against Keuchel, who is a master at keeping the ball low in the zone to induce ground balls.

The Hernandez-Keuchel battles should be fascinating to watch on the game's biggest stage.