MLB Playoffs 2017: Updated World Series Odds for Dodgers vs. Astros

When looking back at MLB postseason series history, it's easy to point to one particular X-factor as the reason why a team did (or didn't) emerge victorious.

For example, in the 2004 American League Championship Series, the back end of the New York Yankee bullpen, which was very strong during the regular season, couldn't get the job done in Games 4 and 5 against the Boston Red Sox, who ended up taking the series in seven games after overcoming a 3-0 deficit.

Four guesses for the X-factor in this year's World Series, which features the Houston Astros and Los Angeles Dodgers, are below.

Here's a look at each of them, alongside the latest World Series odds.

Odds

Per David Purdum of ESPN, the Westgate SuperBook in Las Vegas has Los Angeles as a -140 favorite to win the World Series.

The Bottom-of-the-Order Bats of the Houston Astros

Any Houston Astro not named Jose Altuve or Carlos Correa failed to do much in the first five games of the American League Championship Series, but the bottom half of the order came alive in the last two contests.

Notably, Evan Gattis smacked a solo shot to break a scoreless tie, and Brian McCann hit a two-run double down the line to help give the Astros a 4-0 win over the Yankees in Game 7 of the ALCS.

The Astros will need to hit up and down the lineup to compete with the Dodgers, who might have the deepest pitching staff in baseball following the acquisition of ace Yu Darvish from the Texas Rangers.

The Form of Lance McCullers

The 23-year-old Lance McCullers dazzled in his first two years in the bigs, striking out 235 batters in 206.2 innings and earning a 3.22 ERA.

However, 2017 has been a little more difficult, as McCullers has battled injuries. He struggled in the second half of the campaign as his ERA dipped to 4.25.

That being said, McCullers was lights-out in the American League Championship Series, throwing 10 innings of one-run ball over the course of two games. His only blemish was a solo shot given up to Aaron Judge, who smacked 52 round-trippers in the regular season.

If McCullers can give the Astros a strong outing in Game 3 following starts from staff aces Dallas Keuchel and Justin Verlander, then that could go a long way toward a Houston World Series victory.

The Health of Corey Seager

Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Corey Seager missed the entire National League Championship Series with a back injury suffered in the previous playoff round.

It's hard to envision Seager missing the World Series, especially considering that he's been making progress, per Dodger manager Dave Roberts.

If Seager can return to his regular-season form, when he hit 22 home runs and managed a .295 batting average in his second straight All-Star campaign, then that will be a huge boost to the Dodger lineup.

Seager was also a reverse-splits hitter this year who actually did better against left-handers (.325 vs. southpaws), so he could be a key addition to the Dodger lineup when they face Astro lefty Dallas Keuchel.

The Energy of Yasiel Puig

Outfielder Yasiel Puig is one of the most entertaining players in baseball, and he clearly get the Dodger home crowd going with every bat flip, race around the bases or monster throw from right field.

If he gets hot at the plate or makes a big play or two in the field or on the base paths, then the momentum could shift strongly in the Dodgers' favor when they are at home, as the Los Angeles faithful will go crazy for the fan favorite.

Puig has enjoyed the best power season of his major league career, hitting 28 home runs and smacking 74 runs batted in. He's been scorching hot in the postseason, however, with 12 hits in 30 at-bats.

If he keeps up that hot streak, it could go a long way toward the Dodgers' first World Series title since 1988.