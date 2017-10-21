Conor McGregor Appears to Use Homophobic Slur at UFC Gdansk

Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

Conor McGregor was captured on video using a homophobic slur backstage at UFC Fight Night 118 on Saturday evening in Gdansk, Poland.

In a video posted to YouTube (warning: NSFW Language), McGregor can be seen walking alongside featherweight contender Artem Lobov in the aftermath of The Russian Hammer's unanimous-decision loss to Andre Fili.

In an attempt to apparently console Lobov, McGregor appears to call Fili a homophobic slur several times while cameras are trained on him.

"I thought you were going to sleep him," McGregor is heard saying, per MMAjunkie. "All I'm saying, he's a f----t. I never knew he was a f----t."

This wouldn't be the first time McGregor has been in hot water over insensitive remarks.

During his press tour with Floyd Mayweather Jr. in July, McGregor was scrutinized for making racist remarks directed at Money after he told him to "Dance for me, boy," on multiple occasions.

In a Jimmy Kimmel Live! interview, McGregor also made a racist comment that apparently referenced a group of African-American boxers training in the film Rocky III.

"Rocky III?" McGregor said, per USA Today's A.J. Perez. "I'm trying to remember which one was Rocky III. Was that the one in the celebrity gym? I can't remember if that's the one with the dancing monkeys or not."

McGregor later tried to clarify his remarks at a press conference.

"That doesn't sit well with me," McGregor said, per USA Today's Lorenzo Reyes. "I'm very multi-cultured. I'm a multi-cultured individual. I don't have any ill feelings toward anybody. I don't even see color. I just wanted to say something and have a little fun with it."

Neither UFC nor McGregor has yet to comment on Saturday's incident.