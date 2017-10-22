Week 7 NFL Picks: Predictions for Vegas' Final Odds, Props on Sunday's Schedule

Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

The Pittsburgh Steelers showed signs of getting it together in their Week 6 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs.

They walked into Arrowhead Stadium against a previously undefeated team and left with a 19-13 victory. That was a significant performance from Pittsburgh, a team that was viewed as a Super Bowl contender at the start of the season.

However, the Steelers had been punished badly by the Jacksonville Jaguars at home the week before, so they had to prove something against Kansas City.

In Week 7, the Steelers host the longtime rival Cincinnati Bengals. While the Steelers may have more of a blood feud with the Baltimore Ravens, there is plenty of nastiness between these AFC North teams.

The Bengals started slowly in 2017, but after two successive wins, they would love to inflict some damage on the Steelers' home turf. Cincinnati quarterback Andy Dalton is regularly ridiculed for his big-game performances, but he can get the job done when he gets adequate protection from his offensive line.

The Bengals are a fresh team after their bye in Week 6, so look for Cincinnati to come out with an attacking mentality. Look for quite a bit from rookie running back Joe Mixon, as well as A.J. Green and Brandon LaFell.

But when the Steelers have Le'Veon Bell performing at the top of his game, as he did against the Chiefs (179 yards), they may boast the best running back in the league. Antonio Brown is also among the top two or three receivers in the NFL, and his ability to make game-changing plays is remarkable.

If Pittsburgh quarterback Ben Roethlisberger can get off to a good start, the Steelers will be in a position to pull away from the Bengals.

The Steelers are five-point favorites, according to OddsShark.

Pittsburgh will win and cover because the Steelers want to extend their one-game winning streak.

Matchup, Point Spread, Prediction

Carolina at Chicago, Car. -3, 40.5, Chicago/Under

New Orleans at Green Bay, NO -4.5, 47.5, NO/Over

Baltimore at Minnesota, Minn. -4.5, 38, Baltimore*/Over

Tampa Bay at Buffalo, Buff. -3, 45, Buffalo/Under

Tennessee at Cleveland, Tenn. -5.5, 45, Tennessee/Under

Jacksonville at Indianapolis, Jack. -3, 43, Indianapolis/Over

New York Jets at Miami, Mia. -3, 38.5, NYJ/Under

Arizona vs. L.A. Rams (London), LAR -3. 45.5, L.A. Rams/Over

Dallas at San Francisco, Dall. -6, 50, San Francisco*/Under

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, Pitt. -5, 40.5, Pittsburgh/Over

Denver at L.A. Chargers, Den. -1, 40.5, L.A. Chargers/Under

Seattle at N.Y. Giants, Sea. -3.5, 40, Seattle/Under

Atlanta at New England, NE -3, 56.5, Atlanta/Over

Washington at Philadelphia, Phil. -4.5/489, Washington/Over

*Will cover point spread but lose game. All point spreads according to OddsShark.

Atlanta Falcons at New England Patriots

The Atlanta Falcons have to right the ship after losing their past two home games, to the Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins.

They may also have a small game called Super Bowl LI on their minds. While this is a new season fraught with problems that didn't exist a year ago, it's hard for the Falcons not to react to the sight of quarterback Tom Brady and the New England Patriots.

Atlanta's speed may have been too much for the Patriots in the first half of the game, but the physical Pats paid them back in the second half.

So neither side will be thinking of a rematch from the Super Bowl, right? No chance.

No matter what Dan Quinn tells the Falcons or Bill Belichick says to the Patriots, both teams have plenty to prove to each other in addition to trying to help themselves in this year's standings.

The Falcons want to show they can play for 60 minutes, and the Patriots want to show that Atlanta's speed is not going to dictate the outcome of this game.

The Pats have plenty of weapons, but they are far more vulnerable on defense than they were a year ago. The Falcons will take advantage of them and put at least four touchdowns on the board.

New England is a three-point home favorite, but the Falcons will win this high-scoring game outright.

Prop Bet

The loss of signal-caller Aaron Rodgers may have left the Green Bay Packers in a state of shock in Week 6, but they must deal with the reality of playing without him in the lineup.

The Packers are sending backup Brett Hundley into the breach, and there are a number of prop bets players can wager on.

In addition to being able to make specific bets about Hundley's performance against the New Orleans Saints in Week 7, prop bets are also being offered on how the Green Bay will do over the rest of the year.

One of those wagers is on the number of wins the Packers will have by the end of the regular season. Those who believe the 4-2 Packers will win more than eight games can lay $130 to win $100. Those saying Green Bay will win no more than seven can get that bet at minus-110 (wager $110 to win $100), per Stephen Campbell of OddsShark.

While Hundley has much to prove, working with head coach Mike McCarthy will help the former UCLA quarterback play competitively. The Packers will win nine or more games. Take the over on that prop bet.