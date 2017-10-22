World Series 2017: Latest Bracket Results, Odds and Predictions

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

The Houston Astros and Los Angeles Dodgers will meet in the 2017 World Series. It's a battle of two of the regular season's best teams, as Houston and L.A. were just two of three squads to win over 100 games (the other being the Cleveland Indians).

Here's a look at the playoff results so far, in addition to some early odds and predictions.

2017 Postseason Bracket

American League

Wild Card Game: New York Yankees 8, Minnesota Twins 4

Division Series (best-of-five): New York Yankees 3, Cleveland Indians 2

Division Series (best-of-five): Houston Astros 3, Boston Red Sox 1

Championship Series (best-of-seven): Houston Astros 4, New York Yankees 3

National League

Wild Card Game: Arizona Diamondbacks 11, Colorado Rockies 8

Division Series (best-of-five): Chicago Cubs 3, Washington Nationals 2

Division Series (best-of-five): Los Angeles Dodgers 3, Arizona Diamondbacks 0

Championship Series (best-of-seven): Los Angeles Dodgers 4, Chicago Cubs 1

Odds

According to David Purdum of ESPN, the Westgate SuperBook in Las Vegas lists the Dodgers as -140 favorites to win the World Series.

3 Predictions and a Pick

1. Jose Altuve Proves Why He Should Be the American League MVP

The 5'6" second baseman and five-time All-Star has led the league in hitting three straight years and is coming off a career-high .346 batting average this season.

He smacked three home runs in one game against the Boston Red Sox in the American League Division Series and created havoc on the base paths in Games 1 and 2 of the ALCS to provide key wins over the New York Yankees.

Thousands of words can be written about why Altuve is one of the best players in baseball, but he can simply do everything really well. He's one of the most consistent players in baseball and should continue his hot streak in the World Series.

2. Battle of the Bullpens Decides At Least 1 Game

The Los Angeles Dodgers bullpen, led by closer Kenley Jansen (5-0 record, 41 saves), is one of the best in the business. Last year, it finished fourth in Major League Baseball in ERA (3.38). That ERA has dipped to 0.94 in the postseason, which is the best in the majors.

Houston's bullpen has not fared nearly as well, and that could be a major difference in tight games if both starters depart. The Astros' bullpen ERA was in the bottom half of the league this year, taking 17th out of 30 major league clubs with a 4.27 mark.

The Astros may be able to sneak some innings from their starters if their backs are against the wall in a potential series-clinching game, but they can't afford to use that luxury throughout the entire series.

3. Clayton Kershaw is the World Series MVP

Yes, Clayton Kershaw hasn't looked like an ace this postseason, giving up six home runs in three outings. He also hasn't done as well in the playoffs over his career.

That being said, this is the best pitcher in baseball, with all due respect to the Washington Nationals' Max Scherzer, the Cleveland Indians' Corey Kluber and others.

Kershaw is a three-time National League Cy Young winner, a future Hall-of-Famer and perhaps the best pitcher this decade. Somehow, his 2.31 ERA this year was his worst mark since the 2012 season. For his career, he's managed to pitch under the 2.00 ERA mark on three occasions.

He'll take the ball in Game 1 and 5, provided the series goes that far (the guess here is that it will). Look for him to return to his dominant form as he wins both contests.

4. Dodgers 4, Astros 2

Los Angeles has the home-field advantage and a significant edge in the bullpen, and that should be the difference in a World Series victory.

The Astros' bats can't be put to sleep for an entire series, which the Yankees found out the hard way in the ALCS, so expect them to take charge for a game or two.

Still, unless the Astros' starting pitchers all go deep into games, L.A. should have the advantage in the late innings, especially in front of their home fans.

That will be the key when the Dodgers hoist the World Series trophy for the first time since 1988.