USA F1 Grand Prix 2017 Qualifying: Lewis Hamilton Sets Track, Front-Row Record

Vincent Thian/Associated Press

Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton continued his blistering form during qualifying for the 2017 USA Grand Prix Saturday, smashing the track record at the Circuit of the Americas and breaking Michael Schumacher's record for front-row places in the process.

The Brit came into the weekend with 116 front-row spots, tied with Schumacher. Sebastian Vettel beat Valtteri Bottas to second place, avoiding another Mercedes one-two, and Daniel Ricciardo held off Kimi Raikkonen for fourth place.

Here's a look at the final results. Grid positions will change due to penalties:

Red Bull's Max Verstappen, McLaren's Stoffel Vandoorne, Renault's Nico Hulkenberg and Toro Rosso's Brendon Hartley started qualifying knowing they would receive grid penalties ahead of the race.

Recap

Red Bull were still working on Ricciardo's car shortly before the start of the first session, but the Australian was able to participate as normal.

Bottas easily beat his team-mate during their first laps on the supersofts, while Esteban Ocon settled in between the top drivers after an impressive lap. Hamilton left a bit of a gap to aid with the track congestion, which proved a problem, and went quickest on his second attempt.

The first qualifying session was chaotic, with several minor incidents. One involved Lance Stroll and Romain Grosjean, per Sky Sports F1:

Stroll failed to make it out of Q1, while Felipe Massa qualified in sixth place, a dreadful result for the 18-year-old.

Hamilton was fastest in Q1 and went out early in Q2 on ultrasofts, with Bottas doing the same. The Brit, who had been fastest in every practice session, continued his superb form, per F1's official Twitter account:

Ricciardo lost nearly a second on the Silver Arrows, and Vettel barely got closer. Verstappen switched to the supersofts after running wide, and the top drivers all appeared to switch focus to Q3. In the background, Fernando Alonso impressively made it into the final session.

Hamilton was fast in Q2, but he really opened things up in the final session, posting an incredible time of 1:33.108 that smashed the record he set less than 30 minutes prior. Bottas lost 0.4, while Vettel was down 0.7.

WTF1 summed up the qualifying session like this:

Vettel actually went faster in the first sector on his final lap but lost ground in the middle sector. He overtook Bottas, who still had to set his lap, and did enough to take an unlikely second place―a solid result for Ferrari, who had been much slower than Mercedes throughout qualifying.