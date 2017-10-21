Kenny Britt, Corey Coleman Sent Home for Missing Curfew Before Browns vs. Texans

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

Cleveland Browns wide receivers Kenny Britt and Corey Coleman were sent home before the team's game against the Houston Texans in Week 6.

Per NFL Network's Mike Garafolo (via NFL.com's Nick Shook), Britt and Coleman missed curfew on Saturday night and were sent home the following day.

Shook did note both Britt and Coleman were not going to play against the Texans due to injuries, but Browns head coach Hue Jackson "wasn't lowering his standard for two receivers who broke curfew."

Britt is dealing with knee and groin issues that also have him questionable for this week's home game against the Tennessee Titans. He signed a four-year deal with the Browns in the offseason after posting a career-high 1,002 yards in 2016 with the Los Angeles Rams.

Coleman has been on injured reserve since Sept. 19 after suffering a fractured metacarpal in his right hand during a Week 2 game against the Baltimore Ravens. The second-year wideout has only played in 12 games since being drafted 15th overall in 2016.

The Browns will look to end their 0-6 start to this season against the Titans on Sunday.

