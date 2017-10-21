    Jimbo Fisher Yells Back at Angry Fan After FSU's Loss vs. Louisville

    Adam WellsFeatured ColumnistOctober 21, 2017

    Florida State head coach Jimbo Fisher watches the action in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Wake Forest in Winston-Salem, N.C., Saturday, Sept. 30, 2017. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
    Chuck Burton/Associated Press

    Tensions appear to be boiling over during a difficult season for the Florida State Seminoles, as head coach Jimbo Fisher engaged an angry fan after Saturday's 31-28 loss to the Louisville Cardinals at Doak Campbell Stadium. 

    Asked about the incident after the game, Fisher said he wasn't frustrated but wanted home fans to support the team:

    Per a Florida State fan on Twitter, Fisher told the fan to "shut your ass up, gum boy" after the fan said Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh was better.  

    Expectations were high for 2-4 Florida State coming into the 2017 season. The Seminoles were ranked No. 3 in the preseason Associated Press and Amway Coaches polls. 

    Sophomore quarterback Deondre Francois, who threw for 3,350 yards and 20 touchdowns in 2016, suffered a season-ending knee injury in the campaign-opening loss against Alabama. 

    Things have only gotten worse for the Seminoles. They fell out of the polls for the first time since 2011 after a 0-2 start, and their four losses match Fisher's single-season high since he took over as head coach at Florida State in 2010. 

    Saturday's loss dropped Florida State's home record to 0-3 for the first time since 1974. 

