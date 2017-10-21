    Jose Altuve, Astros Advance to World Series with ALCS Game 7 Win vs. Yankees

    Adam WellsFeatured ColumnistOctober 21, 2017

    HOUSTON, TX - OCTOBER 21: Brian McCann #16 and Jose Altuve #27 of the Houston Astros celebrate after hitting a double to right field to score Carlos Correa #1 and Yuli Gurriel #10 against Tommy Kahnle #48 of the New York Yankees during the fifth inning in Game Seven of the American League Championship Series at Minute Maid Park on October 21, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
    Elsa/Getty Images

    The Houston Astros held serve at home in the American League Championship Series, defeating the New York Yankees 4-0 in Game 7 on Saturday to clinch the franchise's second-ever trip to the World Series. 

    After losing three straight games at Yankee Stadium and facing elimination coming back to Minute Maid Park, the Astros returned home to defeat the Yankees in the last two games to win the AL pennant for the first time. 

    Jose Altuve and Evan Gattis both hit solo home runs. Brian McCann chipped in with a two-run double in the fifth inning to cap off Houston's offensive output. 

                      

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

