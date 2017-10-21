Jose Altuve, Astros Advance to World Series with ALCS Game 7 Win vs. Yankees

Jose Altuve, Astros Advance to World Series with ALCS Game 7 Win vs. YankeesOctober 21, 2017
The Houston Astros held serve at home in the American League Championship Series, defeating the New York Yankees 4-0 in Game 7 on Saturday to clinch the franchise's second-ever trip to the World Series.
After losing three straight games at Yankee Stadium and facing elimination coming back to Minute Maid Park, the Astros returned home to defeat the Yankees in the last two games to win the AL pennant for the first time.
Jose Altuve and Evan Gattis both hit solo home runs. Brian McCann chipped in with a two-run double in the fifth inning to cap off Houston's offensive output.
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.
🔥 Top Videos from Around B/R 🔥
Gridiron Heights, Season 2, Ep. 4: Send Blake Bortles to the Moon Already
Growing Up: Damian Lillard Tells Us How He Improved His Jump Shot as a Kid
Growing Up: How Kyrie Irving Became One of the League’s Most Lethal Scorers
Snoop Dogg Surprises His Old High School Football Team with New Kicks 🔥🔥
Gridiron Heights, Season 2 Ep. 1: 28-3 Jokes for Life
Lonzo Ball Proves He’s a Big Baller by Winning Summer League MVP
Will Anyone Catch the Astros or Dodgers in the Second Half?
Watch Gold Medalist Allyson Felix Surprise Gatorade Player of the Year
Beer Baths to Selfies: How Cavs and Dubs Celebrated Their Way Back to NBA Finals
Howard Beck's NBA Spotlight: No One Has More at Stake Than Kevin Durant
The Future of Baseball Is Bright in New York with Young Stars Conforto and Judge
Kyrie Irving Makes Trick Play in Game 4
Warriors Make History by Sweeping Their Way to Finals
Kevin Durant Gets the Double Block
Will Warriors Bust Out the Brooms for Historic Sweep of Spurs in Game 4?
Can Celtics Bounce Back to Avoid Short Eastern Conference Finals vs. Cavaliers?
Howard Beck NBA Spotlight: Can We Just Fast-Forward to the Finals Already?
Celtics and Game 7s Have a Lot of History...Which Isn't Good for Wizards
Night in the NBA: Rockets & Wizards Even It Up
Night in the NBA: Tempers Flare in D.C.