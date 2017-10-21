    Derrick Rose out for Cavaliers vs. Magic Due to Ankle Injury

    Tim DanielsFeatured ColumnistOctober 21, 2017

    Cleveland Cavaliers' Derrick Rose (1) drives past Boston Celtics' Kyrie Irving (11) in the second half of an NBA basketball game, Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2017, in Cleveland. The Cavaliers won 102-99. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
    Tony Dejak/Associated Press

    Cleveland Cavaliers point guard Derrick Rose will miss Saturday night's home game against the Orlando Magic at Quicken Loans Arena due to an ankle injury suffered against the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday. 

    Dave McMenamin of ESPN confirmed the Cavs officially ruled Rose out Saturday afternoon.

                     

