Derrick Rose out for Cavaliers vs. Magic Due to Ankle Injury

Derrick Rose out for Cavaliers vs. Magic Due to Ankle InjuryOctober 21, 2017
Cleveland Cavaliers point guard Derrick Rose will miss Saturday night's home game against the Orlando Magic at Quicken Loans Arena due to an ankle injury suffered against the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday.
Dave McMenamin of ESPN confirmed the Cavs officially ruled Rose out Saturday afternoon.
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
