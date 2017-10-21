Derrick Rose out for Cavaliers vs. Magic Due to Ankle Injury

Tony Dejak/Associated Press

Cleveland Cavaliers point guard Derrick Rose will miss Saturday night's home game against the Orlando Magic at Quicken Loans Arena due to an ankle injury suffered against the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday.

Dave McMenamin of ESPN confirmed the Cavs officially ruled Rose out Saturday afternoon.

