Kyrie Irving on If He Regrets Making Profane Comments Towards Fan: 'Hell No'October 21, 2017
Kyrie Irving has no regrets about making a profane comment to a fan who taunted him coming out of the tunnel during the Boston Celtics' 102-92 win over the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday.
When asked by a reporter during a Celtics practice whether he regrets the incident, Irving said, "hell no."
Chris Forsberg
Kyrie Irving acknowledged a profane outburst to a Philly fan that yelled at him about LeBron James on Friday. Does he regret it? "Hell no."
A fan at the Wells Fargo Center posted video of the incident on Instagram with Irving responding after someone yelling from the stands asking him where LeBron James is at (warning: contains NSFW language):
Irving and James spent three seasons together as teammates with the Cleveland Cavaliers from 2014-17. Irving was dealt by the Cavs to the Celtics in August, one month after requesting a trade.
ESPN's Brian Windhorst reported Irving's request stemmed from his desire to no longer play alongside James and be "more of a focal point" for a team.
Irving and James had their first head-to-head matchup in the season opener on Oct. 17, with the Cavaliers earning a 102-99 win over the Celtics.
