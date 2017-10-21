    Triple H Says He'll Compete at WWE Live Event in Chile; Kevin Owens Leaves Tour

    Mike ChiariFeatured ColumnistOctober 21, 2017

    Triple H enters the ring during Wrestlemania XXX at the Mercedes-Benz Super Dome in New Orleans on Sunday, April 6, 2014. (Jonathan Bachman/AP Images for WWE)
    Jonathan Bachman/Associated Press

    Triple H announced Saturday that he will compete at a WWE live event in Santiago, Chile, on Sunday.

    The Game made it official with the following tweet:

    Triple H was added to the tour after it was announced on WWE.com earlier in the day that Kevin Owens would not appear Saturday in Argentina and Sunday in Chile due to personal reasons.

    WWE offered no specifics regarding Owens' absence, but the announcement came a day after WWE revealed that Roman Reigns and Bray Wyatt were being replaced by Kurt Angle and AJ Styles respectively at Sunday's TLC pay-per-view due to medical issues.

    The 48-year-old Triple H is a future Hall of Fame performer and the current Executive Vice President of Talent, Live Events and Creative for WWE.

    He last competed in a match at WrestleMania 33 in April when he lost to Seth Rollins in a non-sanctioned bout.

    The King of Kings is a 14-time world champion and one of the greatest Superstars in WWE history, but he has worked a limited in-ring schedule in recent years.

    With a top Superstar such as Owens leaving the tour, WWE did right by its fans in Chile by adding Triple H, much like it did for TLC by adding Angle and Styles. 

