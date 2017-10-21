La Liga Table 2017 Week 9: Updated Standings Following Saturday's Results

fotopress/Getty Images

Barcelona maintained their unbeaten start to the season with a 2-0 victory over La Liga's bottom side Malaga at Camp Nou.

Ernesto Valverde's men remain four points clear of Valencia in second, who continued their impressive start with a 4-0 win over Sevilla.

Elsewhere Real Betis beat Alaves, while Levante and Getafe drew 1-1 in Saturday's only other fixture.

Saturday's La Liga Results

Levante 1-1 Getafe

Real Betis 2-0 Alaves

Valencia 4-0 Sevilla

Barcelona 2-0 Malaga

La Liga Table (Goal Difference)

1. Barcelona 25 (23)

2. Valencia 21 (15)

3. Real Madrid 17 (8)

4. Atletico Madrid 16 (8)

5. Real Betis 16 (2)

6. Sevilla 16 (1)

7. Leganes 14 (4)

8. Real Sociedad 13 (2)

9. Villarreal 13 (1)

10. Celta Vigo 11 (5)

11. Athletic Bilbao 11 (1)

12. Levante 11 (-2)

13. Getafe 9 (1)

14. Espanyol 9 (-4)

15. Deportivo La Coruna 8 (-7)

16. Eibar 7 (-14)

17. Girona 6 (-6)

18. Las Palmas 6 (-11)

19. Alaves 3 (-11)

20. Malaga 1 (-16)

Recap

Barcelona took just two minutes to open the scoring at Camp Nou, although they were fortunate not to see their goal disallowed.

Lucas Digne's cross in the box had clearly gone out of play, and while the Malaga defence appealed, Gerard Deulofeu flicked the ball home.

Goal's Ben Hayward showed how the ball was clearly over the line and called for video technology to be introduced in La Liga:

Despite Malaga's lowly position in La Liga, the visitors did threaten Barca, who had to wait until the second half to extend their lead.

This time there was no doubt about the validity of the goal, Lionel Messi surging forward and slipping the ball to Andres Iniesta to power home, via a deflection.

Football writer Roy Nemer seemed impressed with the strike:

Barca really should have had a third, Sergi Roberto getting forward and squaring for Luis Suarez, who somehow managed to miss from close range.

Suarez's form will be a concern for Barca, but Valverde's side remain unbeaten and were good value for the win, despite enjoying a big slice of fortune for their opener.

Valencia have Barcelona in their sights after their fifth straight league win, Los Che having scored an impressive 21 goals during that run of games.

Goncalo Guedes sent Valencia on their way with a superb strike, his impressive form this season highlighted by WhoScored.com:

Simone Zaza then scored twice to put the game out of Sevilla's reach, football writer Colin Millar noting how improved his form has been from last season:

Valencia added a fourth late on, Guedes assisting Santi Mina as Marcelino's side picked up all three points to remain unbeaten in La Liga.

Millar also showed how impressive their form has been:

Marcelino looks to have completely revived Valencia, the team are scoring goals for fun, and their early results suggest they will mount a title challenge.

Elsewhere, Tony Sanabria was again the star for Real Betis as they beat Alaves, the striker making history in the process, per Opta:

The result leaves Betis in fifth place in the table, while Alaves remain 19th, still with just three points from their first nine games.