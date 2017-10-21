Homecoming Queen Claire Jeffress Hits Game-Winning Field Goal

High school kicker Claire Jeffress decided a Texas high school football game by sinking a game-winning field goal.

With the contest tied 35-35, the Dawson High School senior hit a 30-yard kick to beat the Eagles' rival, Pearland, on Friday night.

"I just wanted to do what I've always done and not think of it as any big deal," Jeffress told the Houston Chronicle's Ted Dunnam. "My team had faith in me, and they were going to block for me, and the snap and the hold were going to be good, so I just had to do my job."



Following the victory, she commended her teammates on Twitter:

Jeffress, who also plays for the school's soccer team, was crowned Homecoming Queen last week.

Two weeks ago, she booted the game-deciding extra point in a 14-13 victory over George Ranch. Per Dunnam, Dawson head coach Eric Wells said he was confident she could handle the latest high-pressure scenario.

"Claire is something—she just doesn't get rattled," Wells said. "There wasn't even a question that she was going to kick it."

