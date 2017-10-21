Jemele Hill on ESPN Suspension: 'Going Forward We'll Be in a Good Healthy Place'

John Sciulli/Getty Images

After serving a two-week suspension, SportsCenter host Jemele Hill commented on the situation in an interview with TMZ Sports on Saturday.

Hill said that her tweets in reference to Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones "put ESPN in a bad spot."

She also said she harbors no ill will toward the network and is embracing a positive outlook moving forward: "I deserved a suspension. ... I violated the policy. Going forward, we'll be in a good, healthy place."

After Jones went public with a team rule to ban players from playing if they kneel during the national anthem, Hill took to Twitter with the following thought, among others:

Hill also mentioned the Miami Dolphins, who asked players to stand for the anthem, and suggested the organizations were enabled by fans who continued to tune in:

That wasn't the first time Hill was involved in controversy on Twitter, as a tweet she posted about President Donald Trump caused an uproar, though she wasn't suspended for it:

Hill said Saturday she still feels as though she is given a platform and opportunity to express herself on ESPN: "I don't feel suppressed. I love ESPN as much as ever. I am OK. I feel good."

Hill will return to her normal spot alongside Michael Smith for the 6 p.m. ET edition of SportsCenter on Monday.

SC6, hosted by Hill and Smith, first aired in February, and during Hill's absence, Smith has hosted on his own with others taking on greater roles in Hill's stead.