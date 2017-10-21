Huddersfield Town End Manchester United's Unbeaten Premier League Run

Gareth Copley/Getty Images

Manchester United suffered their first loss of the 2017-18 Premier League season on Saturday, losing 2-1 at Huddersfield Town.

Aaron Mooy and Laurent Depoitre gave the hosts a shock two-goal advantage in the first half, as United struggled to get out of first gear and were consistently second-best in the duels.

Marcus Rashford pulled a goal back for United with just over 10 minutes left to play, but the Red Devils lacked the quality to tie the match up.

Here's a look at the two teams:

Huddersfield handled United well in the opening stages of the match, giving away few chances. Romelu Lukaku used his strength to get a look on goal, but his shot failed to test goalkeeper Jonas Lossl.

Anthony Martial and Tommy Smith were involved in an early incident, squaring up to each other and shoving back and forth.

As shared by broadcaster Bill Rice, both were cautioned for their efforts:

Elias Kachunga aimed a weak header right at David De Gea, and Ander Herrera went well wide with his strike. Creativity was an issue for both teams, although Huddersfield attacked with more vigor when they had the chance.

Phil Jones left the pitch midway through the first half with an injury, and his absence was keenly felt. Just a few minutes later, Juan Mata clumsily lost the ball, and Mooy eventually powered home a shot after De Gea dealt with the initial effort from Tom Ince.

Per ESPN FC's Rob Dawson, the former Manchester City man started the attacking move as well:

The Red Devils had barely recovered from the setback when Depoitre made it 2-0 following a long goal kick from Lossl and some dreadful defending from Victor Lindelof.

Per Samuel Luckhurst of the Manchester Evening News, the former Benfica man has failed to impress in his short time at Old Trafford:

United tried to apply some late pressure in the first half, but Huddersfield easily maintained their lead.

Manager Jose Mourinho introduced Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Rashford to start the second half, and the changes had a positive effect. Rashford in particular threatened early, and Antonio Valencia had a good look on goal as well, firing wide.

Herrera should have done better after a free-kick fell to him, but the Spaniard couldn't sort his feet out and missed his target.

Huddersfield were put under some pressure but survived, and they started finding more looks as the half wore on.

As shared by Karl Matchett of Bleacher Report, United's lack of creativity proved a real problem:

Lossl came up big for the hosts with a huge save on Herrera, who couldn't believe his header didn't find the back of the net. Team-mate Rashford fared better, however, powering home a header after a great cross from Lukaku.

United tried to push for an equaliser but lacked conviction, and De Gea nearly gave away a goal when he came off his line and barely got to the ball.

Huddersfield easily played out the final minutes, grabbing a huge win and ending United's unbeaten run in the process.