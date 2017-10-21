College Football Scores 2017: Final Results, Box Scores for Week 8 Top 25 Games

Andy Manis/Associated Press

The Wisconsin Badgers may not have been thought of as one of the elite teams at the start of the college football season, but don't tell that to head coach Paul Chryst.

The fifth-ranked team in the nation improved its record to 6-0 with a 38-13 victory over the visiting Maryland Terrapins. While the Wisconsin schedule has not been the most challenging to this point, the Badgers just keep mowing down opponents.

The Badgers relied on the combination of quarterback Alex Hornibrook and running back Jonathan Taylor to distance themselves from the Terrapins. Hornibrook threw for 225 yards and two touchdowns, while Taylor ran for 126 yards and has exceeded the 1,000-yard mark in his seventh game of the season.

The Badgers ran for 225 yards and held Maryland to 125 rushing yards.

There is a good chance Wisconsin could be 10-0 when it hosts Michigan November 18.

The 10th-ranked Oklahoma State Cowboys survived a nasty scare in their visit to Austin, Texas, as it took overtime to get by the Texas Longhorns.

The Cowboys outlasted their hosts by a 13-10 score as Ramon Richards intercepted Sam Ehlinger's pass in the endzone to clinch the victory.

Matt Ammendola had kicked a 34-yard field goal during Oklahoma State's overtime possession, and those turned out to be the game-winning points.

Oklahoma State's offense had a relatively unimpressive day with 428 yards. A week ago, the Cowboys gained 747 yards against Baylor.

Top-ranked Alabama rolled to a 45-7 win over Tennessee as the Crimson Tide defense completely shut down the Volunteers.

The only Tennessee score was a 97-yard interception return for a touchdown by Daniel Bituli midway through the third quarter.

Alabama's defense held Tennessee to 108 total yards. Alabama was able to play its substitutes throughout most of the second half.

Top 25 Scores and Stats (All box scores are linked)

No. 1 Alabama 45, Tennessee 7: Alabama, 604-108 edge in total yards; 35-7 edge in first downs.

No. 5 Wisconsin 38, Maryland 13: Wisconsin, RB Jonathan Taylor, 22-126, one TD

No. 8 Miami 27, Syracuse 19: Miami. QB Malik Rosier, 344 passing yards, two TDs.

No. 10 Oklahoma State 13, Texas 10 (OT): Oklahoma State, 428-283 edge in total yards; Texas, 8 penalties for 73 yards; Oklahoma State, 2 penalties for 20 yards.



No. 14 Virginia Tech 59, North Carolina 7: Virginia Tech, 3-0 advantage in takeaways; 181-54 edge in rushing yards.

No. 18 Michigan State 17, Indiana 9: Michigan State, 3 penalties for 35 yards; Indiana 10 penalties for 115 yards.

No. 20 UCF 31, Navy 21, : UCF, 3-1 advantage in takeaways.