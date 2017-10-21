World Series 2017: Latest Predictions on Potential Matchup

Kathy Willens/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Dodgers await the winner of Saturday night's game between the New York Yankees and Houston Astros, which will decide the American League representative in the World Series.

First pitch is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET at Houston's Minute Maid Park, and FS1 will televise the contest. CC Sabathia will take the mound for the Yankees, and Charlie Morton will do the same for Houston. It's a pitching rematch of Game 3, which the Yanks won at home, 8-1.

Here's a look at three predictions for tonight's game, as well as a quick pick for the World Series.

Todd Frazier Delivers in the Clutch

Although Todd Frazier has struggled at the plate this postseason, hitting just .195 with a .250 on-base percentage, his hits have proved to be timely.

An RBI double broke an early scoreless tie in Game 4 of the ALDS against the Cleveland Indians. Another RBI double knotted Game 2 of the ALCS at one against the tough pitching of Justin Verlander (that was the only run he allowed all series).

Frazier hit a three-run homer in Game 3 of the ALCS to open the scoring and kick-started a key four-run rally in the eighth inning of Game 4.

Frazier's home run came off Morton, and the third baseman has had success against the right-hander throughout his career. In 19 regular-season plate appearances, Frazier has two homers, a triple, two doubles and two singles, totaling a 1.365 OPS.

The former member of the Cincinnati Reds and Chicago White Sox, who came over to the Bronx in a July deal, will answer the call once again and deliver a couple of timely hits.

Morton Leaves Early



For the record, Morton is a solid pitcher enjoying one of the best seasons of his career. He went 14-7 with a 3.62 ERA this season, striking out more than a batter per inning.

That being said, it's difficult seeing him go deep in this game, especially after he didn't get through the fourth during the Game 3 loss to the Yankees. He has also averaged fewer than six innings per start for the year.

The Yankees are a normally patient team that takes a lot of pitches. That wasn't the case Friday, as many Yankees were hacking away at Verlander's pitches early in the count, but expect the Yanks to return to their roots, take pitches and do anything possible to get on base.

Morton will fare better than he did in Game 3, but he will depart by the middle of the game.

Keuchel and McCullers Shut Down Yankees

Normally, a departing starter means a reliever is coming in from the bullpen, but there are no rules in Game 7 of playoff series. Anything can go, such as starter Madison Bumgarner closing out the 2014 World Series or starter Sid Fernandez throwing a few shutout innings in relief of starter Ron Darling in 1986.

Barring a complete game, when Morton leaves, we'll likely see starters Lance McCullers Jr. and Dallas Keuchel in relief. It's conceivable that any of the usual members of the Astros bullpen, which has struggled this postseason, don't enter Game 7.

Although Keuchel struggled in a Game 5 loss, allowing four earned runs in 4.2 innings, he still struck out eight and has dominated the Yankees in the past, notably doing so with 10 strikeouts in seven shutout innings in Game 1.

McCullers' sharp breaking balls can get the best of the Yankees, as they did when he threw six-plus innings of one-run ball (the only run was an Aaron Judge homer to lead off the seventh) in Game 2.

Expect both pitchers to make appearances in this game, with each of them performing well and shutting down the Yankees bats.

ALCS and World Series Picks

Take the Yankees to win Game 7 by a score of 5-4 as they jump out to an early lead and hold on late against the Astros bats, which came alive at the end of Game 6 thanks to seven runs, which almost eclipsed their entire run totals for the first five games of the ALCS (nine).

The Yanks will move on to the World Series, where the Dodgers await them. L.A. matches up well with the Yankees, as the Dodgers' starting rotation and bullpen are lights-out. They also have power throughout their entire lineup.

The Dodgers were once 91-36 this season, making folks wonder whether they could set the all-time record for most wins in a season (116). A skid ended that talk, but L.A. has bounced back and looks like the team it was earlier this year after winning seven of eight playoff games.

The other issue for the Yanks is their defense, which can fail them in bunches at times. Notably, they committed three errors in the first inning of Sonny Gray's debut with the team.

Catcher Gary Sanchez has a strong arm, but he has trouble stopping the ball and even catching it for plays at the plate sometimes. Starlin Castro committed two errors in one game this series, and Frazier has a few booted balls on his record as well.

Overall, defense isn't the team's strong suit, and at some point, it could be the team's downfall.

In the World Series, take the Dodgers to win in seven games behind its shutdown rotation and bullpen, which will leave little room for error.