Ranking the 10 Most Legendary World Series Performances Ever

Don Larsen, New York Yankees (1956)

If this was an appraisal of single-game performances, Don Larsen would headline the list. Some readers will still express dismay over the Yankees hurler missing the cut despite throwing the only perfect game in postseason history.

His first start, however, was far less memorable. When presented an early 6-0 lead in Game 2, the Brooklyn Dodgers chased him out in the second inning and rallied to win, 13-8.

Lew Burdette, Milwaukee Braves (1957)

As a 30-year-old making his World Series debut against the Yankees, Lew Burdette won all three starts and threw complete-game shutouts in Games 5 and 7. Having scored 23 runs during the series, the Braves needed every bit of his clutch pitching.

Bill Mazeroski, Pittsburgh Pirates (1960)

Bill Mazeroski owns the only Game 7 walk-off home run in World Series history. Although the Yankees outscored them 55-27, the Pirates ended the series with a play that would factor prominently on any list highlighting specific World Series moments.

Mickey Lolich, Detroit Tigers (1968)

Three days after winning an elimination Game 5, Mickey Lolich outdueled Bob Gibson by allowing one run in a complete game. The lefty yielded five runs over three starts, all Tigers victories, to defeat the defending-champion St. Louis Cardinals despite Gibson breaking his own World Series record with 35 strikeouts.

Brooks Robinson, Baltimore Orioles (1970)

In addition to tallying nine hits (including two doubles and two home runs), Brooks Robinson cemented his status as one of baseball's greatest defenders ever during 1970's Fall Classic triumph over the Cincinnati Reds.

Gene Tenace, Oakland Athletics (1972)

At the time a role player who batted .225 in 258 regular-season plate appearances, Gene Tenace carried the Athletics to a 1972 championship. In a seven-game series where the A's claimed each win by one run, the catcher clobbered four of their five homers and drove in nine of their 16 runs.

Willie Stargell, Pittsburgh Pirates (1979)

Down 3-1—no, the Golden State Warriors were not the first team to relinquish such a lead—the Pirates completed their comeback with a major boost from Willie Stargell. The 1979 regular-season and National League Championship Series MVP also earned World Series MVP honors by collecting four hits—most notably a go-ahead homer in the sixth inning of Game 7.

Billy Hatcher, Cincinnati Reds (1990)

Billy Hatcher, a career .264 hitter, went 9-for-12 with four doubles and seven consecutive hits en route to Cincinnati sweeping Oakland. His .750 batting average remains a World Series record.

Jack Morris, Minnesota Twins (1991)

Pitching on three days' rest, Jack Morris fired 10 shutout innings in Detroit's 1-0 Game 7 victory over John Smoltz's Atlanta Braves. He allowed three runs in as many starts for the Twins, who claimed their third and most recent championship.

Hideki Matsui, New York Yankees (2009)

Hideki Matsui went 8-for-13 with three home runs in New York's last Fall Classic triumph. Hurting his cause, the designated hitter didn't start any of three road games against the Philadelphia Phillies. He did, however, hit a pinch-hit homer in Game 3.

