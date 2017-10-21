EPL Results Week 9: Saturday's 2017 Premier League Scores, Top Scorers and Table

Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Manchester City moved five points clear at the top of the Premier League table, after a 3-0 win over Burnley at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday.

Sergio Aguero was on target in the win, with a goal that takes him to seven for the season in the league, moving him level with Romelu Lukaku as the top flight's leading scorers.

Lukaku set up Marcus Rashford for a goal at Huddersfield Town, the bright spot in an otherwise miserable day for Manchester United, who lost 2-1, but remain in second place in the table.

Results

Chelsea 4-2 Watford

Huddersfield Town 2-1 Manchester United

Manchester City 3-0 Burnley

Newcastle United 1-0 Crystal Palace

Stoke City 1-2 Bournemouth

Swansea City 1-2 Leicester City

Southampton 1-0 West Bromwich Albion

Top Scorers

Sergio Aguero (Manchester City) 7 goals

Romelu Lukaku (Manchester United) 7 goals

Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City) 6 goals

Harry Kane (Tottenham) 6 goals

Alvaro Morata (Chelsea) 6 goals

Raheem Sterling (Manchester City) 6 goals

Leroy Sane (Manchester City) 5 goals

Jamie Vardy (Leicester City) 5 goals

The full Premier League table can be found at BBC Sport.

Recap

There is no doubting the biggest result of the day came at the John Smith's Stadium, where Jose Mourinho's side suffered their first Premier League defeat of the season.

The Red Devils also lost Phil Jones to injury early on. The defender has been in superb form this season, but his injury record leaves a lot to be desired, according to football writer Liam Canning:

Jones joins a growing injury list at Old Trafford with key men Paul Pogba, Marouane Fellaini and Eric Bailly also sidelined currently.

Samuel Luckhurst at the Manchester Evening News feels United are missing Pogba in particular:

Aaron Mooy put the hosts ahead, slotting home a rebound after goalkeeper David De Gea had parried a shot from Tom Ince.

Laurent Depoitre then added a second, rounding De Gea, after a poor mistake from Jones' replacement Victor Lindelof.

The centre-back was heavily criticised for his role in the goal by Simon Clancy at BBC Radio 5 Live Sport:

The visitors grabbed one back through substitute Rashford, after good work from Lukaku, but could not find an equaliser and now slip further behind City.

Freelance football writer Colin Millar neatly summed up United's performance:

Injuries have disrupted United's early momentum and they now face two tough tests, with Tottenham Hotspur the visitors to Old Trafford next in the Premier League, before they head to Chelsea.

Meanwhile, City picked up all three points, with Aguero grabbing the opener from the penalty spot after Bernardo Silva was adjudged to have been fouled.

David McDonnell at The Mirror said that Silva had gone to ground too easily:

Aguero's goal moves him level with Eric Brook as Manchester City's all time top goalscorer on 177 goals, as shown by Opta:

Nicolas Otamendi then headed home a corner from Leroy Sane, before the German netted City's third after latching onto a through ball from Kevin De Bruyne

ESPN FC's Jonathan Smith noted how City were far from their best, despite picking up the win:

City now have a gap at the top, and look unstoppable on current form with Sane scoring his fifth of the Premier League campaign, just behind Gabriel Jesus and Raheem Sterling on six.

Earlier in the day, Chelsea came from behind to beat Watford 4-2 in a thrilling encounter at Stamford Bridge, with substitute Michy Batshuayi scoring twice.

Pedro hit the opener with a stunning strike from range, that gave goalkeeper Heurelho Gomes no chance as it flew into the top corner.

Chelsea historian Rick Glanville noted how it was also a landmark goal for the Blues:

However, Watford hit back through Abdoulaye Doucoure and Roberto Pereyra and had further chances to extend their lead.

ESPN FC's Liam Twomey felt Richarlison in particular, ought to have found the back of the net:

However, Watford were made to pay for their profligacy, Batshuayi equalising before Cesar Azpilicueta headed the Blues into the lead with just minutes of normal time remaining.

Batshuayi then secured the points in stoppage time and his impressive goalscoring rate is highlighted by Squawka Football:

Watford will likely feel aggrieved to depart with nothing, particularly having led, while Chelsea showed their defensive issues and the return of N'Golo Kante can't come quick enough.