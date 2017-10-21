EPL Results Week 9: Saturday's 2017 Premier League Scores, Top Scorers and Table

EPL Results Week 9: Saturday's 2017 Premier League Scores, Top Scorers and TableOctober 21, 2017
Manchester City moved five points clear at the top of the Premier League table, after a 3-0 win over Burnley at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday.
Sergio Aguero was on target in the win, with a goal that takes him to seven for the season in the league, moving him level with Romelu Lukaku as the top flight's leading scorers.
Lukaku set up Marcus Rashford for a goal at Huddersfield Town, the bright spot in an otherwise miserable day for Manchester United, who lost 2-1, but remain in second place in the table.
Results
Chelsea 4-2 Watford
Huddersfield Town 2-1 Manchester United
Manchester City 3-0 Burnley
Newcastle United 1-0 Crystal Palace
Stoke City 1-2 Bournemouth
Swansea City 1-2 Leicester City
Southampton 1-0 West Bromwich Albion
Top Scorers
Sergio Aguero (Manchester City) 7 goals
Romelu Lukaku (Manchester United) 7 goals
Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City) 6 goals
Harry Kane (Tottenham) 6 goals
Alvaro Morata (Chelsea) 6 goals
Raheem Sterling (Manchester City) 6 goals
Leroy Sane (Manchester City) 5 goals
Jamie Vardy (Leicester City) 5 goals
Recap
There is no doubting the biggest result of the day came at the John Smith's Stadium, where Jose Mourinho's side suffered their first Premier League defeat of the season.
The Red Devils also lost Phil Jones to injury early on. The defender has been in superb form this season, but his injury record leaves a lot to be desired, according to football writer Liam Canning:
Liam Canning @LiamPaulCanning
Phil Jones injured. He has been magnificent this season. Can’t be a permanent fixture in defence if he’s always injured. Unreliable.2017-10-21 14:24:20
Jones joins a growing injury list at Old Trafford with key men Paul Pogba, Marouane Fellaini and Eric Bailly also sidelined currently.
Samuel Luckhurst at the Manchester Evening News feels United are missing Pogba in particular:
Samuel Luckhurst @samuelluckhurst
Lingard got annoyed with Herrera earlier and now he's moaning at Matic. Dearth of creativity so far (again) without Pogba. #mufc2017-10-21 14:26:27
Aaron Mooy put the hosts ahead, slotting home a rebound after goalkeeper David De Gea had parried a shot from Tom Ince.
Laurent Depoitre then added a second, rounding De Gea, after a poor mistake from Jones' replacement Victor Lindelof.
The centre-back was heavily criticised for his role in the goal by Simon Clancy at BBC Radio 5 Live Sport:
Simon Clancy @SiClancy
Dreadful defending by Lindelof there for Huddersfield's second. Seemed to duck under the ball, allowing Depoitre a clear run at goal.2017-10-21 14:34:40
The visitors grabbed one back through substitute Rashford, after good work from Lukaku, but could not find an equaliser and now slip further behind City.
Freelance football writer Colin Millar neatly summed up United's performance:
Colin Millar @Millar_Colin
What a result for Huddersfield! Absolutely shambolic from #MUFC, who for the second league game in succession offered nothing offensively.2017-10-21 15:54:47
Injuries have disrupted United's early momentum and they now face two tough tests, with Tottenham Hotspur the visitors to Old Trafford next in the Premier League, before they head to Chelsea.
Meanwhile, City picked up all three points, with Aguero grabbing the opener from the penalty spot after Bernardo Silva was adjudged to have been fouled.
David McDonnell at The Mirror said that Silva had gone to ground too easily:
David McDonnell @DiscoMirror
Penalty to City. Looked like a dive from B Silva for penalty, planted his foot under Pope and went down #MCFC #BFC @MirrorFootball2017-10-21 14:30:03
Aguero's goal moves him level with Eric Brook as Manchester City's all time top goalscorer on 177 goals, as shown by Opta:
OptaJoe @OptaJoe
177 – Sergio Aguero is now Manchester City’s joint-highest goalscorer of all time alongside Eric Brook. Citizens. https://t.co/YpvFAXkCMP2017-10-21 14:29:53
Nicolas Otamendi then headed home a corner from Leroy Sane, before the German netted City's third after latching onto a through ball from Kevin De Bruyne
ESPN FC's Jonathan Smith noted how City were far from their best, despite picking up the win:
Jonathan Smith @jonnysmiffy
City not at their best but winning which is the main thing, particularly as others aren't.2017-10-21 14:49:45
City now have a gap at the top, and look unstoppable on current form with Sane scoring his fifth of the Premier League campaign, just behind Gabriel Jesus and Raheem Sterling on six.
Earlier in the day, Chelsea came from behind to beat Watford 4-2 in a thrilling encounter at Stamford Bridge, with substitute Michy Batshuayi scoring twice.
Pedro hit the opener with a stunning strike from range, that gave goalkeeper Heurelho Gomes no chance as it flew into the top corner.
Chelsea historian Rick Glanville noted how it was also a landmark goal for the Blues:
Rick Glanvill @RickGlanvill
And the 8,000th goal for @Chelseafc in all competitions is scored by Pedro! Congratulations to him2017-10-21 11:42:36
However, Watford hit back through Abdoulaye Doucoure and Roberto Pereyra and had further chances to extend their lead.
ESPN FC's Liam Twomey felt Richarlison in particular, ought to have found the back of the net:
Liam Twomey @liam_twomey
Richarlison misses another chance that was easier to score. Watford are battering Chelsea, who've gone to pieces #cfc2017-10-21 12:43:04
However, Watford were made to pay for their profligacy, Batshuayi equalising before Cesar Azpilicueta headed the Blues into the lead with just minutes of normal time remaining.
Batshuayi then secured the points in stoppage time and his impressive goalscoring rate is highlighted by Squawka Football:
Squawka Football @Squawka
Michy Batshuayi scored his sixth goal across all competitions in just 428 minutes of football this season. One every 71.3 minutes. 🦇 https://t.co/Lo9cxysz5j2017-10-21 13:06:42
Watford will likely feel aggrieved to depart with nothing, particularly having led, while Chelsea showed their defensive issues and the return of N'Golo Kante can't come quick enough.