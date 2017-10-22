Biggest Stories and Best Highlights from NFL Week 7

Bruce Kluckhohn/Associated Press

Week 7 of the NFL season kicked off with a bang as the Oakland Raiders upset the Kansas City Chiefs 31-30 on Thursday Night Football thanks to a touchdown pass from Derek Carr to Michael Crabtree with no time left on the clock.

The rest of this week's slate could be just as exciting, if sportsbook odds are any indication. Per OddsShark, no spread this week is greater than 6.5 points.

Here's a look at all the notable storylines and highlights for Week 7.

Plays of the Day

The player with the best offensive performance has been a defensive back.

Chicago Bears safety Eddie Jackson has not one but two 75-yard touchdowns following turnovers by the Carolina Panthers.

First, Jackson returned a fumble on a mishandled pitch by Panthers quarterback Cam Newton to wide receiver Curtis Samuel:

Then, Jackson caught a deflected pass and took it to the house:

Following the extra point, the Bears took a 14-0 lead.

Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones rushed for 70 yards on the opening drive, capping it with a 46-yard touchdown run through the middle of the New Orleans Saints defense:

New York Jets wide receiver Robby Anderson caught an 18-yard pass for a score against the Miami Dolphins and proceeded to take a seat in the front row:

Game of the Week

What else could it be besides the Super Bowl LI rematch between the Atlanta Falcons and New England Patriots on Sunday Night Football?

Last time around, the Pats overcame a 28-3 third-quarter deficit to defeat the Falcons 34-28 in overtime thanks to 466 passing yards by quarterback Tom Brady and three touchdowns via running back James White.

Now the Pats will host the Falcons in a crucial matchup for both teams.

New England and Atlanta have sputtered to start the season. The 4-2 Patriots, in first place in the AFC East, have experienced defensive struggles, allowing the most passing yards in football. The Falcons, 3-2, are coming off two straight home losses in which their normally high-octane offense failed to eclipse 17 points.

Kickoff is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. ET, and NBC will televise the contest.

Team to Watch

The Pittsburgh Steelers are in the midst of a bizarre season. They lost 30-9 to the 3-3 Jacksonville Jaguars on Oct. 8 and dropped an overtime game to the 2-4 Bears, but they've won four times, including a triumph against the previously undefeated Kansas City Chiefs last Sunday. Pittsburgh sits atop the AFC North at 4-2.

Thanks to a second Chiefs loss on Thursday Night Football, the Steelers have a chance to be on top of the AFC with a victory over the 2-3 Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.

Pittsburgh has two of the best players in football in running back Le'Veon Bell and wide receiver Antonio Brown. In particular, Brown is enjoying one of his best (if not his best) seasons as a pro. The eighth-year wideout has 48 catches for 700 yards through six games, and both figures lead the NFL.

The Steelers defense, however, needs to shore up against the running game—it gave up 181 yards to the Jaguars' Leonard Fournette and 140 to the Bears' Jordan Howard, both of whom scored twice.

Still to Come

The latter portion of Sunday's slate features three games outside of the aforementioned Bengals-Steelers and Falcons-Patriots contests.

The Dallas Cowboys have struggled during a 2-3 start after going 13-3 last year, and they will travel to Santa Clara, California, to face the San Francisco 49ers, who have lost all six of their games. The Niners have been on the road for four of those matchups and have lost by more than three points just once.

The Seattle Seahawks will head across the country to face the New York Giants. Both teams are coming off impressive victories: The visiting Seahawks beat the Los Angeles Rams 16-10 before their Week 6 bye, and the previously winless Giants shocked the homestanding Denver Broncos 23-10 on Sunday Night Football last weekend.

Those Broncos will travel to face the Los Angeles Chargers, who have won their last two tilts after an 0-4 start. This is a rematch of a Week 1 Monday Night Football game in which the Broncos beat the Bolts 24-21 thanks to a blocked field-goal attempt on the penultimate snap. However, Denver will be missing wideout Emmanuel Sanders in addition to two offensive tackles.