Reggie Jackson on Refs vs. Wizards: I Might Be Ashamed If I Wore Stripes

Reggie Jackson on Refs vs. Wizards: I Might Be Ashamed If I Wore StripesOctober 21, 2017
Detroit Pistons point guard Reggie Jackson took a public shot at the officiating Friday night following his team's 115-111 road loss to the Washington Wizards at the Verizon Center.
"I feel like we weren't allowed to play basketball," Jackson told reporters. "Personally, I might be ashamed of myself if I wore stripes into the building tonight."
The Pistons were called for 32 personal fouls, including five on Jackson, in the contest compared to 18 for the host Wizards.
Detroit head coach Stan Van Gundy refrained from making comments directly about the referees but did mention fouls as one of the key reasons for the loss, per Rod Beard of the Detroit News.
"It's not a very hard game to analyze—turnover and fouls," he said. "If they're going to shoot that many more free throws than we are and we're going to turn the ball over that many times, it's going to be hard to win anywhere—but especially on the road against a good team."
Whether Jackson will face NBA punishment for his more direct remarks is unclear.
He previously made headlines in April 2016 when he suggested officials needed "consequences," such as "fines, suspensions, being fired," when they make bad calls.
The playmaking point guard and the Pistons return to action Saturday night for another road game as they battle the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden.
