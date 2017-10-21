Barcelona CEO Says Blaugrana to Offer Lionel Messi a Lifetime Contract

Manuel Queimadelos Alonso/Getty Images

Barcelona reportedly intend to offer superstar Lionel Messi a lifetime contract, according to club CEO Oscar Grau. Messi has been presented with a new four-year deal, but Grau revealed at the club's annual general meeting Saturday that the Blaugrana are planning for a longer arrangement, per Sam Marsden of ESPN.co.uk:

"Messi signed a four-year deal in June, but the club will offer him a lifetime contract. The idea is for Leo, who has been here since he was little, to stay here for life because he is an icon. After his playing days, we want him to continue to be linked to the club."

Perhaps the most significant point from Grau concerns the suggestion Messi has already signed his four-year contract. Last month, club president Josep Maria Bartomeu moved to reassure fans Messi had agreed to the terms even though no official announcement had been made.

Speaking to Spanish publication Sport (h/t Marsden), Bartomeu said the only things missing were "the official photograph and the protocol of the signature."

Such details are far from minor, but Grau's suggestion Barca plan on offering a deal for life indicates the club would like to avoid the dangers of letting Messi get further into his deal without signing an extension.

Marsden noted how the situation prompted "concern throughout the last year, as Barca have allowed Messi's deal to run dangerously close to its 2018 expiry."

It's not worth it for Barca to take a risk with Messi's future. He may be 30, but the supremely gifted No. 10 remains the most talented player in the world.

Even during a down campaign for the Blaugrana last season, Messi stood out. He bagged an incredible 48 goals across La Liga and the UEFA Champions League, per WhoScored.com.

WhoScored.com also detailed the Argentina international has netted 14 goals already this season, firing Barca to the top of both La Liga and Group D of the Champions League.

Messi is the talisman who makes major success possible for Barcelona. Securing his services for the remainder of his career would be the best investment the Camp Nou club could make.