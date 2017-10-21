Derrick Rose Says Foul That Led to Ankle Injury Should Have Been Called Flagrant

Derrick Rose Says Foul That Led to Ankle Injury Should Have Been Called FlagrantOctober 21, 2017
Cleveland Cavaliers point guard Derrick Rose said a flagrant foul should have been called on Milwaukee Bucks center Greg Monroe for a play that left the Cavs star with a sprained ankle.
Monroe hit Rose near the head and neck, and Rose landed awkwardly under the basket during the fourth quarter of the Cavs' 116-97 victory over the Bucks at the BMO Harris Bradley Center on Friday night.
"I think I'm the only person in the league that's not getting a flagrant for that call, bro," he told reporters after the game. "Come on, man. Like, I'm sure I'm the only player, but it is what it is. ... That's a common foul. Wow. Come on."
The 29-year-old Chicago native has an extended history of injuries but said he hasn't had an ankle issue in a "long time."
"I mean, it's a sprain," Rose said. "It is what it is. There's nothing I can do about that. Take me out [in] the air, kind of twisted my ankle when I came down. So, get a lot of treatment, and see how it feels [Saturday]."
Cavaliers head coach Tyronn Lue told reporters "it doesn't look good right now" when asked about the guard's chances of playing Saturday's home game against the Orlando Magic at Quicken Loans Arena.
Rose signed with the Cavs as a free agent in July following eight years with the Chicago Bulls and one season with the New York Knicks. He averaged 13.0 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.5 assists in his first two appearances with Cleveland.
The team's point guard depth is starting to run thin, with Isaiah Thomas sidelined because of a hip injury. Jose Calderon figures to draw the start until Rose is cleared to return, with JR Smith, Kyle Korver and Iman Shumpert also likely to get some added backcourt playing time.
:fire: Top Videos from Around B/R :fire:
Growing Up: Damian Lillard Tells Us How He Improved His Jump Shot as a Kid
Growing Up: the Game That Showed Isaiah Thomas He Could Be an NBA Star
Growing Up: How Kyrie Irving Became One of the League’s Most Lethal Scorers
NBA Africa Game 2017: Embiid, Porzingis & More Battle in Johannesburg
NBA Stars Are All in on #DriveByDunkChallenge, the Summer's Hottest Meme
Lonzo Ball Proves He’s a Big Baller by Winning Summer League MVP
Best and Worst Moves of the NBA Offseason So Far
Winners and Losers of the 2017 NBA Draft
Jayson Tatum NBA Draft 2017: Scouting Report, Grade for Celtics Rookie
Grading the Jimmy Butler Trade for the Chicago Bulls
Josh Jackson NBA Draft 2017: Scouting Report, Grade for Suns Rookie
Lonzo Ball NBA Draft 2017: Scouting Report, Grade for Lakers Rookie
Pick 1: Markelle Fultz NBA Draft 2017: Scouting Report, Grade for Sixers Rookie
The Golden State Warriors Have Secured Their Place in NBA Finals History
Warriors and Cavaliers Scuffle
LeBron James Goes Off the Backboard and Slams It Down
Kevin Durant and Lebron James Jawing