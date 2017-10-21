Derrick Rose Says Foul That Led to Ankle Injury Should Have Been Called Flagrant

Tom Lynn/Associated Press

Cleveland Cavaliers point guard Derrick Rose said a flagrant foul should have been called on Milwaukee Bucks center Greg Monroe for a play that left the Cavs star with a sprained ankle.

Monroe hit Rose near the head and neck, and Rose landed awkwardly under the basket during the fourth quarter of the Cavs' 116-97 victory over the Bucks at the BMO Harris Bradley Center on Friday night.

"I think I'm the only person in the league that's not getting a flagrant for that call, bro," he told reporters after the game. "Come on, man. Like, I'm sure I'm the only player, but it is what it is. ... That's a common foul. Wow. Come on."

The 29-year-old Chicago native has an extended history of injuries but said he hasn't had an ankle issue in a "long time."

"I mean, it's a sprain," Rose said. "It is what it is. There's nothing I can do about that. Take me out [in] the air, kind of twisted my ankle when I came down. So, get a lot of treatment, and see how it feels [Saturday]."

Cavaliers head coach Tyronn Lue told reporters "it doesn't look good right now" when asked about the guard's chances of playing Saturday's home game against the Orlando Magic at Quicken Loans Arena.

Rose signed with the Cavs as a free agent in July following eight years with the Chicago Bulls and one season with the New York Knicks. He averaged 13.0 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.5 assists in his first two appearances with Cleveland.

The team's point guard depth is starting to run thin, with Isaiah Thomas sidelined because of a hip injury. Jose Calderon figures to draw the start until Rose is cleared to return, with JR Smith, Kyle Korver and Iman Shumpert also likely to get some added backcourt playing time.

