Marine Corps Marathon 2017: Route, Course Map, Times, Event Details

Jose Luis Magana/Associated Press

On your mark, get set, go.

Around 30,000 people will hear those words before setting off on a 26.2-mile route in the 42nd Marine Corps Marathon this Sunday morning, with the race ending in Arlington, Virginia.

The route will take runners across the Potomac into Georgetown and Rock Creek Park. The race is set to kickoff at 7:55 a.m. ET Sunday. For a full schedule of events, click here.

If you're not participating in Sunday's race, it would be wise to stay off the roads in case of traffic and road closures. Washington D.C. police tweeted out a full list of road closures and areas for pedestrians to avoid:

The Marine Corps Marathon isn't like any other marathon in the country, with the start line set between the Pentagon and, of course, the Arlington National Cemetery.

The marathon's official website shared a little more detail regarding the race route:

"Hosted in the nation's capital with the start and finish in Arlington, VA, the Marine Corps Marathon offers an unparalleled journey through the most recognizable landmarks in our country. Begin the run situated between the Pentagon and Arlington National Cemetery, continue through Rosslyn before journeying into the District to tour Georgetown and the National Mall on the way to 'beating the bridge.' Enter Arlington and pass the Pentagon, tour Crystal City, and finish uphill (you read that right) at the Marine Corps War Memorial."

Be safe, hydrate and good luck.