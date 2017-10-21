LeBron James Is Still King, but Giannis Antetokounmpo Has His Eyes on the Throne

Tom Lynn/Associated Press

MILWAUKEE, WI—Giannis Antetokounmpo is no longer an up-and-comer, no longer a trendy name to prop up as “next in line” having fully arrived into NBA superstardom and a bonafide MVP candidate.

But he’s still not yet in the class of one LeBron James.

The long-limbed wonder found himself looking up after he attempted to stride around James for a layup on a fast break in the fourth quarter of the Milwaukee Bucks’ home-opening 116-97 loss Friday night.

He evaded Dwyane Wade, but James’ long arms and freakish athleticism baited the NBA’s most freakish athlete into a layup that was thunderously swatted off the glass, and the Eastern Conference Champions were headed back downcourt.

James waited…and waited…and finally took a dribble to the left to spot himself up perfectly for a triple, backpedaling before the ball easily made its way to the bottom of the net as if to say, “Nice try, kid, but we’re done here.”

Antetokounmpo had a more impressive stat line than the four-time Most Valuable Player, scoring 34 points with eight rebounds, eight assists and three steals compared to James scoring 24 with eight assists and five rebounds. But just when you think you have an open layup or open lane to the title of the game’s best, James swats you back to reality.

“Great players do that,” Bucks coach Jason Kidd told B/R after his team fell to 1-1 on the season. “That's an internal thing, seeing where there could be a lot of talk or hype around a player, guys are gonna measure themselves against that battle individually.”

A teammate of James on the 2008 U.S. Men’s Olympic Team, Kidd said James measured himself against Kobe Bryant. And seemingly since that time, James has taken the title and never looked back.

“It's no different that great players are gonna be challenged by young players, and that's the beauty of this game,” Kidd said. “That's what we talk about at the barbershop or on these different outlets, who's the best?”

It was Bryant who challenged Antetokounmpo to win MVP this season in a series of tweets he issued to various NBA players. The always-cognizant James could’ve been the one who felt challenged and he replied in kind in the first of four matchups this season.

“You understand the magnitude of it and you still wanna claim your throne as well,” Dwyane Wade said to B/R about James’ mindset, sitting five feet away from his close friend after the Cavaliers win. “You don't want them to push you off it. It was a great matchup watching those two guys do everything that's needed for their team.”

Despite the score, it was a close contest until James’ playmaking broke things open in the third, reading an overloading Bucks defense for a pair of Kyle Korver triples and a dunk, turning a 64-63 game into a 13-point Cavaliers lead at the start of the fourth.

But at times, it was easy to see James' competitiveness was aroused by the new challenger, and it seemed he made it a point to match Antetokounmpo’s spectacular play with one of his own.

After Antetokounmpo swiped an outlet pass to go bully-ball on Derrick Rose for a layup, James went backdoor for an alley-oop dunk on the very next play.

“I didn't even notice (going play for play with James). Usually I notice it but today I didn't,” Antetokounmpo said. “I was locked in, just trying to [get] a W. Take a step at a time, play at a time.”

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Antetokounmpo even had James at his mercy a few times, making plays that take your breath away and leave you wondering if this is the year someone in the East catches James for individual supremacy.

There was the baseline fadeaway where he put his shoulder into James’ chest, hitting an eight-footer. Or the left-to-right drive past James, knifing through a retreating Cavaliers defense for a layup, sending the BMO Harris Bradley Center into a frenzy as if they were watching a changing of the guard in James’ 15th season.

Antetokounmpo is one of the few players James has to respect from an athletic standpoint—until he doesn’t, with a monstrous blocked shot and leaving those watching if he’ll send the not-yet 23-year old to the graveyard of James challengers.

At one point it was Dwight Howard, then it was Rose and most recently it was Paul George a few years ago, as all have been beset by injury and other factors that have left James standing alone.

“That's the part of the greatness that people don't necessarily talk about as much as the statistical part or the championship part of it. Greatness is being on top that long,” Wade said. “He took off and his plane ain't landed at all. It ain't even hit too much turbulence. It stayed up there. That's greatness. It's only a select few that ever would have that kind of career.”

In other words, the only thing that should stop Antetokounmpo from ascending in quick time is injury. Even if James won’t give Antetokounmpo the overwhelming praise—the James stamp of validation the younger generation craves—it’s clear Antetokounmpo is respected.

“He’s 22. (That year) for LeBron was his highest point total at 32,” Kidd told B/R. “They're very similar. They both compete and they both want to win. LeBron and him gotta do a lot. We gotta put the pieces around him to be successful.”

Besides the outside shooting, which Antetokounmpo admits is a work in progress, the passing and recognition is the biggest difference between the two. The Cavaliers are perfectly built around James’ myriad talents, but it took James’ game fully developing and a trip to Miami for the Cavaliers to put the complementary personnel around James—not an easy task.

Shooters, shooters and more shooters is where you start with James, along with rugged inside players and a perimeter scorer who can get his own. That’s led to seven straight Finals appearances and three titles this decade.

For Antetokounmpo, only one of those pieces is easily discernable.

“He needs shooters around him,” Kidd told B/R. “Tonight we generated open shots. We didn't make them. Good teams make them. For that, we gotta get better. If we're gonna get wide open looks we gotta make them.”

With Antetokounmpo leading the Bucks in scoring, rebounds, assists, blocks and steals on his way to being seventh in MVP voting, it’s not as easy to point out where he should scale back, although having Khris Middleton as a wingman is a good place to start.

“Not a burden, you want it. Everybody has their window,” Wade said. “Because one day you'll want put yourself in a position to take a team to the next level. When you're one of the great players in the game, you want that responsibility. Then it comes a time where you want more help. But it's a point in time where you're like, 'alright, give it to me!'. A couple losses, a couple early exits, it changes. Right now, it's fine.”

Even so, despite Antetokounmpo raising holy hell on the NBA in winning votes for Most Improved Player the last three years, he doesn’t believe he’s anywhere close to finished.

“I wanted to get better at making the open pass. I've gotten better...but I've got a lot of room for improvement,” Antetokounmpo said. “Just period. My shot, I can get a lot stronger, my dribble a lot tighter, my passing. And that's scary too.”

He smiled.

The rest of the NBA isn’t.