World Series 2017: Schedule, Potential Matchups for Fall Classic

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

After a brilliant performance from starting pitcher Justin Verlander on Friday, the Houston Astros forced Game 7 in their American League Championship Series against the New York Yankees.

The Los Angeles Dodgers, who won 104 games during the regular season, will host the winner on Tuesday night to kick off the 2017 World Series.

Here's a look at the World Series schedule as it stands, as well as a look at how the Dodgers match up with New York and Houston.

Schedule

Game 1: AL Pennant Winner at Los Angeles

Game 2: AL Pennant Winner at Los Angeles

Game 3: Los Angeles at AL Pennant Winner

Game 4: Los Angeles at AL Pennant Winner

*Game 5: Los Angeles at AL Pennant Winner



*Game 6: AL Pennant Winner at Los Angeles

*Game 7: AL Pennant Winner at Los Angeles

Fox will televise each game, all of which will begin at 8 p.m. ET. An asterisk indicates that the game will be played if necessary.

Houston vs. Los Angeles

On paper, this could be a large mismatch in the Dodgers' favor.

L.A.'s starting rotation and bullpen are perhaps deeper than those of any other team in baseball. The Astros have two superstars in Dallas Keuchel and Verlander, but they would have the disadvantage of pitching on the road, assuming they go Games 1 and 2 again, and after them, the Houston pitching staff has been inconsistent.

It's not a coincidence that the New York Yankees scored eight runs in the four games started by Keuchel and Verlander and 14 in two games against other pitchers.

The Dodgers have four starting pitchers with nasty arsenals. They have two bona fide top-of-the-rotation aces in Clayton Kershaw and Yu Darvish, an All-Star in Alex Wood and a fourth pitcher, Rich Hill, who won 12 games and threw nine perfect innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates in August.

In the bullpen, closer Kenley Jansen has shut the door 41 times this season and is a serious National League Cy Young candidate. Brandon Morrow has been lights-out, and other pitchers (e.g. Josh Fields) get the job done.

It's hard to keep the Houston Astro bats quiet forever, which the Yankees found out the hard way in a 7-1 defeat on Friday night.

Jose Altuve is one of the top two candidates for the American League MVP award, and he's complemented by All-Stars Carlos Correa and George Springer. It wouldn't be surprising to see any of them get hot in the World Series, even against the L.A. pitching staff.

That being said, the Dodgers simply have too big of an advantage when Keuchel or Verlander are off the mound. The good news for Houston is it could start four games combined in the series, so this could go deep, but look for L.A. to close this out at home.

Pick: Los Angeles in six.

New York vs. Los Angeles

This would be an interesting series, simply because the two clubs are mirror images of one another.

Both teams hit for a ton of power (the Yankees hit 241, while the Dodgers smacked 221). Both teams have one regular who can cause havoc on the basepaths (the Dodgers' Chris Taylor and the Yankees' Brett Gardner), but neither team's starting lineup is particularly fast or looks to steal a ton of bases. Both teams are big-market clubs with exciting rookies.

The pitching rotations are deep, and the bullpens are two of the best (if not the two best) in all of baseball. They can each call on some power bats off the bench to pinch-hit in key situations.

The Dodgers have a few clear edges, however.

First, they have home-field advantage. The Dodger Stadium crowd isn't known for providing a raucous atmosphere, but that could change when the World Series returns to L.A. for the first time in 29 years. Furthermore, the Dodgers get to play one fewer game in Yankee Stadium, where the Yankees have gone 57-30 (including the postseason).

Second, the Yankees have been sloppy defensively throughout the postseason. They committed three errors in Game 2 of the American League Division Series and also in Game 4 of the American League Championship Series. In particular, slugging catcher Gary Sanchez sometimes has trouble blocking balls in the dirt, and he's dropped a few others during key plays at the plate.

Overall, New York just isn't crisp defensively, and that could end up costing the Yankees a game.

Home-field advantage and defense would be the keys in this series, which has the potential to meet its limit.

For this one, the pick is for the Dodgers to take their first World Series in 29 years.

Pick: Los Angeles in seven.