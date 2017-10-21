NFL Predictions Week 7: Full Projections, Odds, Highlighting Top Fantasy Stars

Adam Bettcher/Getty Images

An interesting slate of NFL games looms on Sunday and Monday, highlighted by a Super Bowl LI rematch on Sunday Night Football.

Notably, no game has higher than a six-point spread, meaning that there is potential for a ton of close contests this week.

Of course, a few double-digit underdogs won outright in Week 6 (the Miami Dolphins and New York Giants), and games are played on fields, not paper.

We'll see how it goes soon, but for now, here's a look at each game in addition to odds, game picks and a fantasy star selection for each matchup.

Arizona Cardinals at Los Angeles Rams (-3, 45.5 O/U)

Los Angeles Rams running back Todd Gurley hasn't touched the ball fewer than 16 times this year in six games. He's capable of 30-plus touches per game and a handful of red-zone opportunities.

The former University of Georgia star will carry the load against the Arizona Cardinals in an NFL International Series game in London. The Cardinals are coming off an impressive victory against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in which they scored 38 points, but the defense (specifically the secondary) still has issues.

Led by Gurley, the Rams will move to 5-2 on the season with a convincing win.

Pick: Rams 30, Cardinals 17

Baltimore Ravens at Minnesota Vikings (-5.5, 38 O/U)

With Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Stefon Diggs rehabilitating a groin injury that also kept him out last week, pass-catcher Adam Thielen should see 10 or more targets.

He hauled in nine of 13 passes thrown his way last week against the Green Bay Packers. Look for Thielen and the stout Vikings defense to lead Minnesota to its fifth win.

Pick: Vikings 20, Ravens 13

Carolina Panthers (-3, 40.5 O/U) at Chicago Bears

The Carolina Panthers running game has struggled mightily this year, but rookie Christian McCaffrey is still making a big impact for the aerial attack. He caught 10 of 14 passes last week, hauling in a touchdown as well.

Eventually, the former Stanford star is going to have a massive breakout game. Look for it to happen this week in a contest where both teams will look to establish the run and short pass games.

Pick: Panthers 20, Bears 17

Jacksonville Jaguars (-3, 43.5 O/U) at Indianapolis Colts

A bit of a shot in the dark for a fantasy star pick, but at some point, rookie Marlon Mack needs to start receiving 10-15 touches per game. He's simply too good (see his nine-carry, 91-yard performance against San Francisco) to stay on the sidelines.

The Jaguars pass defense is one of the best in the NFL, so the Colts need to establish the ground game. It's as good a time as any to get Mack going.

Pick: Colts 17, Jaguars 13

New York Jets at Miami Dolphins (-3, 38.5 O/U)

This is a copout, admittedly, but there is no pick for a fantasy star in this contest. On paper, this could be the ugliest game of the week, where the name of the game is punts, field goals and turnovers for two teams that haven't been able to eclipse 20 points in any game this year.

The team that makes the fewer mistakes will win, and the guess here is that will be the Jets.

Pick: Jets 20, Dolphins 13

New Orleans Saints (-4.5, 47.5 O/U) at Green Bay Packers

I have now changed my mind twice on this game, finally landing on the Green Bay Packers to win outright. With the way prognosticating works, you can guarantee that the Saints will actually emerge victorious, but for now, have some faith in former UCLA star Brett Hundley to have a good game in front of the supportive Lambeau Field crowd.

He'll have a full week of preparation and practice under his belt as the starter after being thrown into the fire last Sunday. That will go a long way toward an impressive performance.

Pick: Packers 24, Saints 23

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Buffalo Bills (-3, 45 O/U)

Yes, Buffalo Bills running back LeSean McCoy is off to a slow start, but his schedule has been brutal, as he has faced some solid run defenses (e.g. Denver and Cincinnati).

Now he's home and facing a team that was gashed on the ground last week by the Arizona Cardinals. This is a perfect bounce-back spot for Shady, who could easily eclipse the century mark on the ground.

Pick: Bills 24, Buccaneers 3

Tennessee Titans (-5.5, 46.5 O/U) at Cleveland Browns

Running back DeMarco Murray and tight end Delanie Walker are questionable for Sunday's game. If Murray can't go, then Derrick Henry might be this game's fantasy star, as the 2015 Heisman Trophy winner has looked fantastic thus far. If Walker can't go, then look for Rishard Matthews to see a few extra targets.

Either way, the Titans still have more talent than the Browns, and quarterback Marcus Mariota will be suiting up. He'll be the star in a Tennessee win.

Pick: Titans 27, Browns 20

Cincinnati Bengals at Pittsburgh Steelers (-5, 40.5 O/U)

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown is head and shoulders above every other player at his position this season, accruing 48 catches for 700 yards and two scores through six games.

He seems matchup-proof, like when he caught 10 passes for 157 yards against the stingy Jacksonville Jaguars pass defense. Look for him to be the star here in a close, low-scoring Steeler win.

Pick: Steelers 20, Bengals 17

Dallas Cowboys (-6, 48 O/U) at San Francisco 49ers

A fantasy star may be emerging at tight end, as the 49ers' George Kittle has seen 17 targets in the last two weeks, catching 11 of those passes for 129 yards and a touchdown.

Now his college teammate at Iowa (C.J. Beathard) is getting an opportunity to show what he can do. The 49ers have hung tough in five of their six losses before losing by no more than a field goal each time. Look for them to finally pull through at home against Dallas thanks to the Beathard-Kittle connection.

Pick: 49ers 30, Cowboys 27

Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Chargers (PK, 40.5 O/U)

The Denver Broncos have unfortunately suffered some key offensive injuries, as wideout Emmanuel Sanders and tackles Menelik Watson and Donald Stephenson won't be active.

Therefore, the Los Angeles Chargers defense could be in line for a big day, led by star pass-rushers Melvin Ingram and Joey Bosa. They'll do just enough for Los Angeles' third straight win.

Pick: Chargers 17, Broncos 10

Seattle Seahawks (-4, 40 O/U) at New York Giants

This line has notably dropped from 7.5 points to four over the course of the week, meaning that some sharp bettors out there are all over the New York Giants to cover in this game.

Take New York to emerge with the win outright thanks to a dominant performance from the Giants defense, which was excellent in a 23-10 win over the Denver Broncos last Sunday.

Pick: Giants 20, Seahawks 17

Atlanta Falcons at New England Patriots (-3, 56.5 O/U)

The Atlanta Falcons offense has sputtered to start the season, failing to hit 20 points in their last two home games, but this is the ultimate spot to bounce back.

Not only are the Falcons out for revenge after blowing a 28-3 lead in Super Bowl LI, but the Patriots pass defense has allowed more yards than any other team in football this year.

Look for quarterback Matt Ryan to find wideout Julio Jones at least once in the end zone in a high-scoring victory.

Pick: Falcons 34, Patriots 31

Washington Redskins at Philadelphia Eagles (-4.5, 49 O/U)

The Philadelphia Eagles have an impressive resume, knocking off the first-place Carolina Panthers in their building, nearly beating the five-win Kansas City Chiefs in Arrowhead Stadium and taking down second-place Washington by 13 on the road.

Now the five-win Eagles get to face the 'Skins at home. This Eagles team is for real, and led by quarterback Carson Wentz, they'll move to 6-1 on the season.

Pick: Eagles 27, Redskins 20

Note: Writer's projections subject to change throughout week based on news, further analysis and other developments.