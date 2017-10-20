Kevin Knox, Hamidou Diallo Shine in 2017 Kentucky Basketball Blue-White Game

James Crisp/Associated Press

The Kentucky Wildcats held their annual blue-white scrimmage Friday night at Rupp Arena, and the Blue team outlasted the White squad 88-67 as John Calipari's next batch of freshman phenoms shined throughout the intra-squad tilt.

There weren't many team-specific conclusions to draw from Friday's exhibition considering Calipari mixed up the personnel on both sides throughout the evening, but there were several touted talents who stood out in the open floor.

Chief among them was former 5-star recruit and NBA draft entrant Hamidou Diallo, who wasted no time making his presence felt around the rim, according to SEC Country's Kyle Tucker:

But after Diallo sat out last season, Tucker noted he was noticeably tired less than midway through the first half as he continues to get acclimated to the pace of the college game:

Diallo ultimately finished with 15 points, and his freshman running mate Kevin Knox didn't disappoint either.

Flashing a feathery jumper and seasoned composure, the Tampa Catholic product made his presence felt early with 18 first-half points on 8-of-10 shooting.

With Knox in the zone, Tucker and Big Blue Express noted the 6'9'' swingman has a huge ceiling on a Kentucky team that tends to favor an up-and-down style under Calipari:

Knox proceeded to finish with 22 points.

Not to be overlooked was power forward PJ Washington, who did damage on the boards and in the scoring column (21 points) as he flashed his potential as a two-way wrecking ball.

One sequence in the second half demonstrated as much when the Karl Malone watchlist candidate grabbed a rebound and pushed the rock in transition before he finished through traffic at the tin.

As far as position battles were concerned, all eyes were on the starting point guard spot with Quade Green and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander vying for the coveted position.

Although Green cramped up in the second half and had to spend some time on the sidelines, he looked awfully sharp during his time at the helm as he rained down threes and handed out dimes to flash the skill set required of a modern floor general in Calipari's attack.

All told, Green finished with 18 points combined during his time with both squads (6-of-15 shooting, 3-of-7 from three), seven assists and four rebounds in 24 minutes.

Alexander, meanwhile, appeared comfortable in his own right as he sliced and diced his way through the defense and commanded the floor with 14 points, five dimes and eight boards.

"He's really into this," sophomore Wenyen Gabriel said of Alexander earlier this week, per Tucker. "His focus is right. He’s got the length, all you need. Cal tells him every practice, 'You have a 7-foot wingspan.' He's a talented player and he can shoot the ball. He’s still learning the game, just like the rest of us."

That should be music to the ears of the Big Blue faithful, who will have the pleasure of watching two studs run the offense in some shape or form.

Now headed back to the practice court, the Wildcats will continue preparations for the 2017-18 season in advance of their Nov. 10 opener against Utah Valley.