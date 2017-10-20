Bobby Portis Apologizes to Nikola Mirotic for Fight

Jeff Haynes/Getty Images

Chicago Bulls forward Bobby Portis has apologized to his teammates for a fight during practice on Tuesday that left Nikola Mirotic with fractured bones in his face and a concussion.

Bulls head coach Fred Hoiberg told reporters Friday that Portis' apology came during a team meeting but declined to offer specifics.

"He didn't address us today, but he did address the team before so that was taken care of," Bulls guard Justin Holiday said (via ESPN's Nick Friedell).

Shams Charania of the Vertical reported Tuesday that Mirotic wound up in the hospital "after a shoving altercation during practice ended with an alleged surprise punch from Portis to Mirotic’s face."

The Bulls announced Mirotic suffered maxillary fractures and a concussion as a result of the altercation.

John Paxson, Chicago's executive vice president of basketball operations, said Mirotic is expected to miss at least four to six weeks, but that he will also need to clear the NBA's concussion protocol.

Per K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune, the Bulls announced an eight-game suspension for Portis. The 22-year-old will be eligible to return on Nov. 7 against the Toronto Raptors.

Hoiberg noted Portis' "spirit was good" during his address to the team.

