Aaron Rodgers Placed on Injured Reserve with Collarbone Injury

The Green Bay Packers placed quarterback Aaron Rodgers on injured reserve Friday with a broken collarbone.

The move puts Rodgers out for eight weeks, according to The MMQB's Albert Breer, but he could be designated as the team's return player if he makes a speedy recovery.

The Green Bay Press Gazette's Aaron Nagler noted the Packers can bring two players off injured reserve this season, so if they activate two before Rodgers is healed, he will be out for the remainder of the season.

Rodgers underwent successful surgery Thursday to repair his collarbone.

Speaking to reporters Friday, head coach Mike McCarthy said the operation "went very well."

With Rodgers sidelined for at least the next two months, the Packers will hand Brett Hundley the keys to the offense.

Appearing in relief of Rodgers last week against the Minnesota Vikings, the third-year signal-caller went 18-of-33 for 157 yards, one touchdown and three interceptions.

His first career start will come Sunday when the Packers host the New Orleans Saints at Lambeau Field.

