Uncredited/Associated Press

During every offseason, NHL teams make changes via draft picks, trades and free agency in hopes of improving their rosters. This year was no exception. Among the notable moves was the Chicago Blackhawks shipping left wing Artemi Panarin to the Columbus Blue Jackets for left winger Brandon Saad.

The Panarin-for-Saad swap provided both clubs with a swift, favorable outcome early this season. Other summer changes, such as the Toronto Maple Leafs signing forward Patrick Marleau and the Vegas Golden Knights selecting right wing James Neal, are also having an immediate positive effect.

Here's a look at the offseason moves paying early dividends in the 2017-18 NHL season. Feel free to express your views on this topic in the comments section below.