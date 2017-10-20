    Tom Brady Says His Accuracy Needs to Improve After Inconsistent Start

    Adam WellsFeatured ColumnistOctober 20, 2017

    El quarterback Tom Brady (12) de los Patriots de Nueva Inglaterra lanza un pase ante los Jets de Nueva York, el domingo 15 de octubre de 2017, en East Rutherford, Nueva Jersey. Los Patriots ganaron 24-17. (AP Foto/Seth Wenig)
    Seth Wenig/Associated Press

    With the New England Patriots looking inconsistent after a 4-2 start in 2017, quarterback Tom Brady would like to make improvements in his game to help the defending Super Bowl champions play to their usual standards. 

    Specifically, Brady believes his throwing accuracy needs to be better for the offense to thrive.        

    "When the throws are there, I have to be able to make them," he said Friday, per ESPN.com's Mike Reiss. "It's disappointing when I don't. ... I wish I hit them all. I'm capable of hitting them all. I need to be able to do that."

    Greg Cosell of NFL Films said on a recent episode of the Fantasy Guru podcast that he's seen a noticeable drop in Brady's accuracy, via Kevin Duffy of MassLive.com:

    "The timing of the Patriots' pass game is not quite there yet with the precision that we're used to seeing. Now, I don't think it's dramatic and I think it will improve, but I think one thing that has shown up this season is Brady has not been as ridiculously accurate with the same consistency that has defined his game throughout his career."

    Brady's self-criticism isn't unwarranted. The 40-year-old completed 44 percent of his passing attempts in a Week 1 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs and went just 20-of-38 in Week 6 against the New York Jets. 

    Sandwiched between those two performances, though, Brady completed 73.6 percent of his passes with 11 touchdowns and one interception in four games. His 8.4 yards per attempt is the second-highest total of his career (8.6 in 2011). 

    For the season, Brady is completing 65.7 percent of his passes. That's his second-best completion percentage since 2011 (he connected on 67.4 percent of his attempts in 2016).

    Brady will have a chance to correct his issues Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons in a rematch of Super Bowl LI at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts. The last time these teams met, the Patriots erased a 25-point deficit to win the franchise's fifth championship since 2001.

    🔥 Top Videos from Around B/R 🔥

    1. Lefkoe's Locks Week 6

    2. Antionio Gates Broke the Tight End TD Record but Gronk Is Quickly Gaining

    3. Lefkoe's Locks: Gambling Preview & Prediction for NFL Week 5

    4. Gridiron Heights, Season 2, Ep. 4: Send Blake Bortles to the Moon Already

    5. Lefkoe's Locks: Week 3 Gambling Preview and Predictions

    6. Gridiron Heights, Season 2, Ep. 3: "Being JJ Watt’s Brother Must Really Suck"

    7. Lefkoe's Locks: Gambling Preview & Prediction for NFL Week 2

    8. Gridiron Heights, Season 2 Ep. 1: 28-3 Jokes for Life

    9. Why Pats' Cooks Is a Fire Fantasy Pick

    10. Bold Predictions for 2017 NFL Season

    11. Will Matt Ryan Be a Top 5 QB in 2017?

    12. Will Marshall Bounce Back for Fantasy Owners in 2017?

    13. Which Overvalued RBs Should You Avoid?

    14. Why You Should Target Kenyan Drake as a Late-Round Sleeper

    15. Which Value QBs Should Fantasy Owners Target Late?

    16. Which NFL Superstar Should You Take #1 in Fantasy Drafts?

    17. Happy Birthday to the Greatest QB of All-Time Tom Brady

    Right Arrow Icon

    Related

      NFL logo
      NFL

      NFL: Morelli's Crew Has No Bias vs. Eagles

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report
      New England Patriots logo
      New England Patriots

      1 Positive Move Every NFL Team Could Make

      Sean Tomlinson
      via Bleacher Report
      NFL logo
      NFL

      NFL1000: The Next Evolution of NFL Offenses

      NFL1000 Scouts
      via Bleacher Report
      New England Patriots logo
      New England Patriots

      Why Flowers Is the Pats' Most Promising Youngster

      Doug Farrar
      via Bleacher Report