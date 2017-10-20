EPL Table: Friday's Week 9 Results, Scores and 2017 Premier League Standings

Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images

Brighton & Hove Albion are up to 10th after beating West Ham United 3-0 in the Premier League on Friday night. Two goals from Glenn Murray and a terrific strike by Jose Izquierdo were enough to give the visitors all three points at the Hammers' London Stadium.

The defeat leaves West Ham mired in relegation trouble in 17th, just two points and one place above the drop zone. It means the pressure will continue on beleaguered manager Slaven Bilic.

Here are the updating standings after the first result of Week 9:

Manchester City: 22 Manchester United: 20 Tottenham Hotspur: 17 Watford: 15 Chelsea: 13 Arsenal: 13 Burnley:13 Liverpool: 13 Newcastle United: 11 Brighton & Hove Albion: 11 West Bromwich Albion: 10 Southampton: 9 Huddersfield Town: 9 Swansea City: 8 Everton: 8 Stoke City: 8 West Ham United: 8 Leicester City: 6 Bournemouth: 4 Crystal Palace: 3

Brighton were in front after just 10 minutes when creative midfielder Pascal Gross whipped a pinpoint free-kick onto the head of Murray. Gross is an artful provider of goals who has proved a true bargain since joining the Seagulls for a modest £3 million fee.

Going a goal down so early should have been the cue for the Hammers to pour forward and heap a ton of pressure on the Brighton goal. Instead, the home side looked shellshocked by the early setback and remained timid in possession and one-paced off the ball.

West Ham's lack of ideas and verve allowed Brighton to grow in confidence. The away side began passing the ball in quick and slick exchanges while using their width to stretch the Hammers beyond the breaking point.

Smart use of width led to Izquierdo's fine finish. The Colombian forward received the ball on the left flank, before cutting in and lifting an emphatic shot over the reach of West Ham goalkeeper Joe Hart.

Henry Browne/Getty Images

Once again, the home side failed to muster a credible response. Brighton stayed in control, remaining compact and content to strike on the break.

It took until the 75th minute for Brighton to add a third. The goal came courtesy of a swift break that ended after raiding full-back Bruno was felled in the box.

There was no more scoring as the match lurched to a conclusion in front of a half-empty stadium. Those remaining took every chance to voice their disapproval with boos and jeers.

It means the pressure on Bilic will remain intense. The Croatian is struggling to coax cohesive and consistent performances from a squad littered with talented individuals but lacks a collective plan.

By contrast, Brighton are performing above expectations as a newly promoted side showing surprising comfort with life in the Premier League.

Attention will now turn to Saturday's fixtures, with the top two of Manchester City and Manchester United likely to each win comfortably at home against Burnley and Huddersfield Town, respectively.