    Klay Thompson to Donate $1k to Wildfire Relief for Every Point in Next 3 Games

    Alec NathanFeatured ColumnistOctober 20, 2017

    OAKLAND, CA - OCTOBER 13: Klay Thompson #11 of the Golden State Warriors looks on during preseason game against the Sacramento Kings on October 13, 2017 at ORACLE Arena in Oakland, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2017 NBAE (Photo by Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Noah Graham/Getty Images

    Golden State Warriors shooting guard Klay Thompson pledged Friday to donate $1,000 for every point he scores over the next three games to the Redwood Credit Union's wildfire relief fund. 

    In a video posted to Twitter, Thompson reached out to the public and asked for donations to help victims of the Northern California wildfires rebuild after losing their homes and businesses. 

    "Let's stick together, because loved ones and families have been displaced and lost from these terrible events," Thompson said. "Property has been damaged, but we can build this thing back up if we stick together and donate."

    Before the start of the 2017-18 regular season, Thompson told reporters the wildfires put "life in perspective." 

    "These fires...it's terrible. It puts life in perspective what's important," he said, according to the San Francisco Chronicle's John Shea"I know there's been some deaths, and it's just really tragic. Us players will do something about it when things calm down, but it sucks."

    On Oct. 11, Bay Area teams including the Warriors, San Francisco 49ers, Oakland A's, San Jose Sharks, San Jose Earthquakes, San Francisco Giants and Oakland Raiders pledged a combined $450,000 to help those affected by the wildfires. 

    As for Thompson's individual mission, the Warriors' next three games will be played against the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday, Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday and Dallas Mavericks on Monday. 

    Last season, Thompson averaged 22.3 points against the Pelicans, 23.0 versus the Grizzlies and 24.0 versus the Mavericks. If he maintains those averages, he would donate roughly $69,000 to the cause. 

