NFL Week 8 Predictions: Early Projections for Vegas' Odds, Lines and Spreads

In Week 8 of the NFL season, we will see two teams who are not only coming off losses compete against one another, but both of these teams have lost to the New England Patriots over the past two weeks.

That's right: The New York Jets and Atlanta Falcons.

Set to play in New Jersey, the Jets are home dogs, getting seven points, according to OddsShark.

While it's easy to look at both of these teams on paper and side with the explosive Falcons offense and some of the stars they have on defense, the Jets are not a team to sleep on anymore.

Luckily, the Jets have the Falcons coaching staff working in their favor, as they just seem to hate passing the ball to wide receiver Julio Jones.

Sure, he finally caught his first touchdown while also hauling in nine balls for 99 yards, but it was almost at the end of the game, down 23, when Jones got that touchdown.

That's not to mention that heading into Week 7, Jones had just one red zone target all season long.

This Falcons offense can sputter at random times, and the Jets and quarterback Josh McCown will find a way to weasel themselves into the game.

That's a game to keep an eye on in Week 8.

Here are the picks for the remainder of the games, followed by two more matchup previews.

Week 8 point spreads and predictions (Line information courtesy of OddsShark)

Matchup, spread, selection

Miami at Baltimore, BAL -2.5, Baltimore

Minnesota at Cleveland, MIN -7.5, Minnesota

Atlanta at NY Jets, ATL -7, NY Jets

Carolina at Tampa Bay, TB -2, Carolina

San Francisco at Philadelphia, NL, Philadelphia

Chicago at New Orleans, NO -7.5, New Orleans

LA Chargers at New England, NE -7.5, New England

Oakland at Buffalo, BUF -3, Buffalo

Indianapolis at Cincinnati, CIN -10, Indianapolis

Houston at Seattle, SEA -4.5, Houston

Dallas at Washington, WAS -1.5, Dallas

Pittsburgh at Detroit, PIT -3, Detroit

Denver at Kansas City, NL, Kansas City

Oakland Raiders at Buffalo Bills

Coming off a win on the last play in the game in Week 7, the Oakland Raiders will head into Week 8 against the Buffalo Bills with loads of confidence and a few extra days of rest.

However, that will prove to be all for naught against the Bills at New Era Field.

In Week 7, the Bills may have won a narrow game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but they still managed to get the better of that stacked offense.

Wait, isn't the Raiders offense also quite good?

Yeah, it is.

Remember, though: The Raiders will be without Marshawn Lynch, who is set to be suspended in Week 8 after he got a little too physical with an official.

Lynch hasn't been anything to brag about in the run game, but that leaves DeAndre Washington and Jalen Richard in a committee. There's nothing wrong with either of these backs, but neither one of them will be able to carry the load against the Bills.

Not that it will matter, really—the Bills allow only 87.6 rush yards per game to opponents and are holding them to 3.6 yards per carry.

In the passing game, the Bills will have to deal with Michael Crabtree and Amari Cooper.

Although Cooper managed to go off in Week 7, we saw the other side of him in that game, too—drops galore.

They may not be household names, but the Bills have a stable of defensive backs in Jordan Poyer, Micah Hyde, Tre'Davious White and E.J. Gaines that should hold their own.

The passing attack for the Bills isn't anything to write home about (though the emergence of wide receiver Deonte Thompson is nice to see), but neither is this Raiders secondary—expect a lot of LeSean McCoy.

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr will be pressured often and forced into some bad throws.

Circle the wagons, the Bills not only win this one, but they cover handily, 24-13.

Chicago Bears at New Orleans Saints

This game may have trap written all over it, but I'll take my chances with the Saints in this one.

The Bears defense is legit, and I'm not taking anything away from them.

In Week 7, they absolutely embarrassed Cam Newton and the Carolina Panthers, causing Newton to turn the ball over three times while scoring two defensive touchdowns, but I'm not sure that happens again—at least in that fashion.

Let's do some basic math.

The Bears beat the Panthers 17-3 and scored two defensive touchdowns.

My calculations tell me that the Bears offense could only manage three points themselves.

And what's this? Their starting quarterback Mitchell Trubisky attempted just seven passes and completed four?

That's what Josh Norris of Rotoworld tells us.

Trubisky didn't need to do much in this game, but there's no way the Bears (or any team really) can keep up that string of good fortune.

The Saints, while they have their flaws, are still one of the more potent offenses in the league, despite their Week 7 showing at the Green Bay Packers.

Also, their defense isn't too bad—despite their showing at the Packers.

Since Week 3, the Saints defense has allowed just 13.5 points per game to opponents.

I'll take my chances that Brees and the Saints don't totally collapse and commit so many turnovers that Trubisky barely needs to move his arm to win.

Saints win by double-digits here, 26-13.

Statistics courtesy of ESPN.com and Pro Football Reference.