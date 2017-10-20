Michigan St. RB LJ Scott to Play vs. Indiana Despite Driving Arrest

Michigan St. RB LJ Scott to Play vs. Indiana Despite Driving ArrestOctober 20, 2017
Michigan State running back LJ Scott will play during Saturday's game against Big Ten rival Indiana after he was arrested earlier this week for driving without a suspended license.
Spartans head coach Mark Dantonio said in a statement released Friday that Scott resolved the issue with his license that led to his arrest.
“In what has been a lengthy process, LJ Scott now has a valid driver’s license, free of any restrictions,” the statement said (via Chris Solari of the Detroit Free Press). “He has resolved the matter completely, and has paid a price, both financially and publicly. His status will be affected for Saturday’s game, but he will play.”
Scott was arrested Wednesday by East Lansing police for driving with a suspended license, making it the seventh time he has been held on that charge or a similar charge.
East Lansing Police spokesman Lt. Chad Connelly said Scott was released on a personal recognizance bond, per Christopher Haxel of the Lansing State Journal.
Because Scott had at least one prior conviction for driving with a suspended license, he could have been facing up to one year in jail if the situation hadn't been resolved.
Now in his junior season, Scott leads Michigan State with 408 rushing yards. He had a season-high 194 yards on 25 carries against Minnesota last week.
