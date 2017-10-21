Fantasy Football Week 7 Rankings: Updated Positional Breakdown for Flex and PPR

Tom Pennington/Getty Images

With the first game of Week 7 of the fantasy football season out of the way, we look ahead to the Sunday NFL slate and Monday Night Football.

A quick recap: The Oakland Raiders won on literally the last play to down the Kansas City Chiefs, 31-30.

Raiders wide receiver Amari Cooper finally woke up, with 11 receptions over 200 yards and two scores.

It's about time.

Below, we list the top-10 players at running back, wide receiver and tight end as we march towards the bulk of Week 7.

Let's begin with the running backs.

Top 10 Running Backs

1. Le'Veon Bell (Pittsburgh Steelers) vs. Cincinnati Bengals: 85 rushing yards; 7 receptions, 70 yards, 1 TD (28.5 points)

2. Devonta Freeman (Atlanta Falcons) at New England Patriots: 90 rushing yards; 6 receptions, 65 yards, 1 TD (27.5 points)

3. Leonard Fournette (Jacksonville Jaguars) at Indianapolis Colts: 150 rushing yards, 1 TD; 3 receptions, 30 yards (26 points)

4. LeSean McCoy (Buffalo Bills) vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 70 rushing yards; 6 receptions, 60 yards, 1 TD (25 points)

5. Todd Gurley (Los Angeles Rams) vs. Arizona Cardinals (in London): 100 rushing yards, 1 TD; 4 receptions, 45 yards (24.5 points)

6. C.J. Anderson (Denver Broncos) at Los Angeles Chargers: 80 rushing yards, 2 TDs; 2 receptions, 20 yards (24 points)

7. Adrian Peterson (Arizona Cardinals) vs. Los Angeles Rams (in London): 120 rushing yards, 1 TD; 2 receptions, 20 yards (22 points)

8. Jay Ajayi (Miami Dolphins) vs. New York Jets: 90 rushing yards, 1 TD; 3 receptions, 30 yards (21 points)

9. Jordan Howard (Chicago Bears) vs. Carolina Panthers: 140 rushing yards; 2 receptions, 30 yards (19 points)

10. Melvin Gordon (Los Angeles Chargers) vs. Denver Broncos: 60 rushing yards; 6 receptions, 60 yards (18 points)





Analysis

These rankings above are proof that fantasy football is ever-changing.

At No. 7, we have Arizona Cardinals running back Adrian Peterson.

In his first game with the Cardinals, Peterson had 26 carries for 134 yards and two touchdowns. Remember: Peterson had just 81 total yards through five games and zero touchdowns with the New Orleans Saints.

That's just over 16 yards per game. That's it.

Going up against the Los Angeles Rams in London this Sunday, Peterson will get a chance to prove himself for the second week in a row with his new team.

The Rams give up the most fantasy points to opposing running backs, so Peterson should have a great fantasy outing.

He's worthy of a top-10 play, and he'll get most of the carries for the Cardinals.

Start him without any hesitance.

Top 10 Wide Receivers

1. Julio Jones (Atlanta Falcons) at New England Patriots: 9 receptions, 150 yards, 1 TD (30 points)

2. Antonio Brown (Pittsburgh Steelers) vs. Cincinnati Bengals: 8 receptions, 140 yards, 1 TD (28 points)

3. Brandin Cooks (New England Patriots) vs. Atlanta Falcons: 6 receptions, 120 yards, 1 TD (24 points)

4. A.J. Green (Cincinnati Bengals) at Pittsburgh Steelers: 6 receptions, 100 yards, 1 TD (22 points)

5. Larry Fitzgerald (Arizona Cardinals) vs. Los Angeles Rams (in London): 7 receptions, 80 yards, 1 TD (21 points)

6. Dez Bryant (Dallas Cowboys) vs. San Francisco 49ers: 6 receptions, 90 yards, 1 TD (21 points)

7. Michael Thomas (New Orleans Saints) at Green Bay Packers: 5 receptions, 90 yards, 1 TD (20 points)

8. Mike Evans (Tampa Bay Buccaneers) at Buffalo Bills: 5 receptions, 80 yards, 1 TD (19 points)

9. Jarvis Landry (Miami Dolphins) vs. New York Jets: 9 receptions, 95 yards (18.5 points)

10. Doug Baldwin (Seattle Seahawks) at New York Giants: 5 receptions, 60 yards, 1 TD (17 points)

Analysis

For whatever reason, Dez Bryant has been as polarizing a player as Dak Prescott was when he became the quarterback of the Dallas Cowboys.

Yes, he's had his big games here and there, but he's not a lock to be a top-five wide receiver every week.

For Week 7, he's just outside the top-five and, hey, he'll probably end up inside there.

Bryant is tied for the third most red zone targets this season with nine.

Who the heck on the San Francisco 49ers is going to stop Bryant with that kind of volume in the red zone?

I rest my case.

Top 10 Tight Ends

1. Rob Gronkowski (New England Patriots) vs. Atlanta Falcons: 7 receptions, 100 yards, 1 TD (23 points)

2. Zach Ertz (Philadelphia Eagles) vs. Washington Redskins: 7 receptions, 70 yards, 1 TD (17 points)

3. Delanie Walker (Tennessee Titans) at Cleveland Browns: 5 receptions, 50 yards, 1 TD (16 points)

4. Jimmy Graham (Seattle Seahawks) at New York Giants: 4 receptions, 55 yards, 1 TD (15.5 points)

5. Kyle Rudolph (Minnesota Vikings) vs. Baltimore Ravens: 4 receptions, 40 yards, 1 TD (14 points)

6. Austin Seferian-Jenkins (New York Jets) at Miami Dolphins: 3 receptions, 30 yards, 1 TD (12 points)

7. Evan Engram (New York Giants) vs. Seattle Seahawks: 6 receptions, 55 yards (11 points)

8. Cameron Brate (Tampa Bay Buccaneers) at Buffalo Bills: 4 receptions, 60 yards (10 points)

9. Jordan Reed (Washington Redskins) at Philadelphia Eagles: 4 receptions, 55 yards (9.5 points)

10. Jason Witten (Dallas Cowboys) vs. San Francisco 49ers: 4 receptions, 50 yards (9 points)

Analysis

There hasn't been a more frustrating tight end over the past few years than Jimmy Graham.

When you look at who he is physically and his talent, there's no reason why he shouldn't be up there with the best of them.

But for whatever reason, this offense has traditionally held him back.

Week 7 is a great opportunity for Graham to land inside the realm once again.

On the road against the New York Giants, Graham will be up against a Giants team that gives up the most fantasy points to opposing tight ends.

Combine that with how uncoverable Graham is (should) be, and, realistically, Graham has top-three upside at the tight end position this week.

Start Graham this week over any other options you have. Get him in your lineup. No one on the Giants can cover him.

Statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference.