Cliff Avril Placed on Injured Reserve by Seahawks with Neck, Spine Injury

Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images

Seattle Seahawks defensive end Cliff Avril was placed on injured reserve Friday with injuries to his neck and spine suffered during the team's Week 4 game against the Indianapolis Colts.

The Seahawks announced Avril had been placed on injured reserve, bringing their active roster to 52 players heading into Week 7 against the New York Giants.

Avril was injured when Colts quarterback Jacoby Brissett inadvertently kicked him in the chin as he was scrambling to avoid being tackled by the Seahawks defender.

After the injury, Avril tweeted a thumbs up to indicate he was okay:

Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll described Avril's injury as a "serious stinger" and said the team would take its time to make sure the 31-year-old was back to full strength before letting him play again.

Avril told Sports Illustrated's Greg Bishop on Thursday he was not considering retirement and there was a chance "you might see me at the end of this year."

With Avril being placed on injured reserve, the Seahawks have eight weeks to let the former Pro Bowler heal before deciding if he's healthy enough to be activated in Week 15.

🔥 Top Videos from Around B/R 🔥