NFL Schedule Week 7: Game Times, TV Coverage and Live-Stream Guide

Week 7 brings two first-time starters at quarterback. The Green Bay Packers' playoff hopes will hinge upon Brett Hundley's success and the defense's ability to limit scoring opportunities. San Francisco 49ers quarterback C.J. Beathard hopes to remove the winless tag from his team.

On Sunday Night Football, we'll watch a Super Bowl LI rematch between the Atlanta Falcons and New England Patriots. Quarterback Matt Ryan and his group will look to rack up the points against a defense that's struggling on all levels.

If the exhilarating Thursday Night Football matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and Oakland Raiders was a prelude for what's ahead, the upcoming slate of games should keep spectators on the edges of their seats.

The info below provides viewing information for those tuning in via television or mobile device for live-streaming purposes. You can check out which games will air in your area on Sunday with the 506 Sports coverage map:

Week 7 Schedule, Television and Live-Stream Details

Sunday, October 22

New York Jets at Miami Dolphins: 1 p.m. ET, Fox, Fox Sports Go

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Buffalo Bills: 1 p.m. ET, Fox, Fox Sports Go

Carolina Panthers at Chicago Bears: 1 p.m. ET, CBS, CBS All Access

Tennessee Titans at Cleveland Browns: 1 p.m. ET, CBS, CBS All Access

New Orleans Saints at Green Bay Packers: 1 p.m. ET, Fox, Fox Sports Go

Jacksonville Jaguars at Indianapolis Colts: 1 p.m. ET, CBS, CBS All Access

Arizona Cardinals at Los Angeles Rams: 1 p.m. ET, Fox, Fox Sports Go

Baltimore Ravens at Minnesota Vikings: 1 p.m. ET, CBS, CBS All Access

Dallas Cowboys at San Francisco 49ers: 4:05 p.m. ET, Fox, Fox Sports Go

Seattle Seahawks at New York Giants: 4:25 p.m. ET, CBS, CBS All Access

Cincinnati Bengals at Pittsburgh Steelers: 4:25 p.m. ET, CBS, CBS All Access

Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Chargers: 4:25 p.m. ET, CBS, CBS All Access

Atlanta Falcons at New England Patriots: 8:30 p.m. ET, NBC, NBC Sports

Monday, October 23

Washington Redskins at Philadelphia Eagles: 8:30 p.m. ET, ESPN, WatchESPN

Notable Week 7 Matchups

3rd-Year Quarterback Brett Hundley's 1st Start vs. Saints' Opportunistic Defense

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers posted an Instagram photo with a grateful response to the well wishes he received after breaking his collarbone in Week 6:

Green Bay's season continues with Hundley taking snaps under center. He's surrounded with quality offensive talent, but it's on his shoulders to feed the ball to his playmakers. The third-year signal-caller threw three interceptions against the Minnesota Vikings' stingy defense in the previous outing.

Sunday, Hundley will take the field after a full week of practice with expectations as the starter going forward.

Typically, we would view the New Orleans Saints defense as an ideal matchup for a first start, but the unit has forced nine takeaways in its past three contests. Hundley should find success racking up yards, but ill-advised throws may result in costly turnovers.

On the other end, the Packers defense will have to limit quarterback Drew Brees and an offense that scored 52 points against the Detroit Lions in Week 6. Expect New Orleans to outscore Green Bay at Lambeau Field.

Rookie Quarterback C.J. Beathard's 1st Start vs. Cowboys' Shaky Secondary

Beathard will log his first start against the Dallas Cowboys in an ideal matchup. He's facing a unit that has allowed 11 passing touchdowns in five games.

The Cowboys should like their chances, with running back Ezekiel Elliott eligible to play on Sunday. However, it's unwise to overlook the San Francisco 49ers, who have lost five consecutive games by a maximum of three points. San Francisco fields a scrappy team that will battle through four quarters. Head coach Kyle Shanahan hopes the quarterback switch pushes the team over the hump for its first victory.

After a bye week, Cowboys defensive coordinator Rod Marinelli should have introduced some tweaks in the secondary. Dallas lost its two previous games primarily because of opposing quarterbacks carving up the secondary for scores. Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff and Rodgers combined for 476 yards, five touchdowns and zero interceptions against the unit in its past two contests.

Super Bowl LI Replay

The Atlanta Falcons can avenge their Super Bowl loss with a win over the New England Patriots in the Sunday Night Football prime-time slot.

Surprisingly, the Falcons offense hasn't been as explosive compared to the previous year's No. 1 scoring unit. Under new offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian, Atlanta has failed to eclipse 17 points in its two previous losses, which included blowing a 17-0 lead to the Miami Dolphins in Week 6.

On Sunday, the Falcons offense has an opportunity to produce in high volume against the league's most generous defense in terms of yards allowed. The Patriots have surrendered at least 408 yards in every contest this year. New York Jets quarterback Josh McCown threw for 354 yards against New England's defense in the previous outing.

According to the Patriots' final injury report, cornerback Stephon Gilmore will miss Sunday's tilt because of a concussion. His absence likely means another rough day for the New England secondary.

Both offenses will score more than 30 points. Nonetheless, expect the Falcons to end their two-game skid on a late game-winning drive against a defense that can't stop anyone.