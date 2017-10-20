    Sam Bradford Out Week 7, Mike Zimmer 'Believes' He'll Play Again in 2017

    The specifics of Sam Bradford's knee injury remain a mystery, but the Minnesota Vikings remain hopeful he will be able to play again this season even though he will be out in Week 7 against the Baltimore Ravens

    Per Andrew Krammer of the Star Tribune, Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer said Friday he does "believe" Bradford will play in 2017. 

    Bradford has appeared in two games this season. He was terrific in the season opener against the New Orleans Saints with 346 passing yards and three touchdowns in a 29-19 win. 

    Prior to Week 2, ESPN's Chris Mortensen reported Bradford had "swelling, pain and discomfort" in his left knee that led to his undergoing an MRI. 

    After sitting out three straight games, Bradford was back under center in Week 5 against the Chicago Bears. He left the game late in the first half due to aggravating his knee injury, throwing 11 passes. 

    Zimmer downplayed the injury after the Vikings' 20-17 win over the Bears, telling reporters he "just thought it was best for him that we got him out of there."

    Bradford has torn the ACL in his left knee two times, in 2013 and 2014 when he was with the St. Louis Rams. 

    With Bradford still out, the Vikings will rely on Case Keenum as their starting quarterback. Teddy Bridgewater returned to practice this week for the first time since suffering a knee injury during practice in August 2016. 

