Magic Rookie Jonathan Isaac Forgot His Jersey in NBA Debut

It appears Orlando Magic rookie forward Jonathan Isaac was a little nervous about his NBA debut versus the Miami Heat at Amway Center this past Wednesday night.

Early Friday afternoon, teammate Bismack Biyombo tweeted a video of Isaac realizing he forgot to put his jersey on before taking a seat on the bench.

Those around him enjoyed a laugh before the 20-year-old returned to the locker room for the necessary garment.

Isaac accumulated four points, eight rebounds and a pair of blocks in Orlando's 116-109 win over Miami.

[Twitter]