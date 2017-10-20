Magic Rookie Jonathan Isaac Forgot His Jersey in NBA Debut

Magic Rookie Jonathan Isaac Forgot His Jersey in NBA DebutOctober 20, 2017
Bismack Biyombo @bismackbiyombo
This is amazing, @jisaac_01 was way to nervous and forgot to put is jersey on! Well i was going to wait until he check in 😂😂 oh damn https://t.co/igKUYOAwhG2017-10-20 16:17:05
It appears Orlando Magic rookie forward Jonathan Isaac was a little nervous about his NBA debut versus the Miami Heat at Amway Center this past Wednesday night.
Early Friday afternoon, teammate Bismack Biyombo tweeted a video of Isaac realizing he forgot to put his jersey on before taking a seat on the bench.
Those around him enjoyed a laugh before the 20-year-old returned to the locker room for the necessary garment.
Isaac accumulated four points, eight rebounds and a pair of blocks in Orlando's 116-109 win over Miami.
