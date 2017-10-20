    Magic Rookie Jonathan Isaac Forgot His Jersey in NBA Debut

    Zac WassinkFeatured ColumnistOctober 20, 2017

    It appears Orlando Magic rookie forward Jonathan Isaac was a little nervous about his NBA debut versus the Miami Heat at Amway Center this past Wednesday night. 

    Early Friday afternoon, teammate Bismack Biyombo tweeted a video of Isaac realizing he forgot to put his jersey on before taking a seat on the bench. 

    Those around him enjoyed a laugh before the 20-year-old returned to the locker room for the necessary garment. 

    Isaac accumulated four points, eight rebounds and a pair of blocks in Orlando's 116-109 win over Miami. 

