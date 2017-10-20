Adrian Peterson Aiming to Become 4th-Quickest to 12,000 Career Rushing Yards

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Arizona Cardinals running back Adrian Peterson ran for 134 yards and two touchdowns on 26 carries during his debut with the team in Week 6 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Assuming he collects another 38 yards on the ground Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams, Peterson would cross the 12,000-yard rushing mark, becoming the fourth-fastest (129 games) in NFL history to reach the total in terms of games played, per NFL Communications. Only Hall of Famers Jim Brown (115 games), Eric Dickerson (118 games) and Barry Sanders (125 games) have reached the milestone in fewer contests.

It was an outstanding debut with the Cardinals for Peterson, who nearly doubled his rush attempts for the season (53 following Week 6) in the tilt. He also more than doubled his rushing yardage for the year, having totaled just 81 yards during his four games with the Saints.

The 32-year-old didn't fit in with New Orleans, who attempted to utilize him as part of a committee with the likes of Mark Ingram and rookie Alvin Kamara. Arizona's loss of superstar David Johnson eventually resulted in a trade between the two clubs and opened the door for Peterson to once again serve in a leading role.

The veteran's run as the workhorse will likely last only as long as Johnson remains sidelined, but his addition appears to have breathed some life into a previously spiritless Cardinals offense. The Cardinals hadn't scored more than 23 points in a game before last week against the Bucs, when they put up 38.

Peterson and the Cardinals square off against a Rams defense that's surrendered 139.5 rushing yards per game so far this season, providing him with the perfect opportunity to break the record. He will inevitably join some of the famous names to have already reached the milestone and could eventually join them in Canton as well.