Packers Discussing Long-Term Options After Aaron Rodgers' Shoulder Surgery

The Green Bay Packers are still deciding what to do with Aaron Rodgers after the star quarterback broke his collarbone in a Week 6 loss to the Minnesota Vikings.

Per ESPN.com's Rob Demovsky, Packers head coach Mike McCarthy made it sound like the team is considering placing Rodgers on injured reserve.

"I think it will be clear when the discussion is completed, and we'll make that decision," McCarthy said. "That's what the conversations are for today."

If the Packers do place Rodgers on injured reserve, he would be eligible to return after eight weeks, making him possibly available in Week 15 against the Arizona Cardinals.

McCarthy also noted the Packers were talking about all of their "long-term options" for Rodgers.

"The focus has been on Aaron's health, making sure everything went well with the surgery and those discussions will continue," he said.

Rodgers was injured in the first quarter against the Vikings when Anthony Barr landed on him while going for a sack as Green Bay's quarterback was rolling to his right. He was carted to the locker room and diagnosed with a broken right collarbone.

The 33-year-old former NFL MVP underwent surgery Thursday, posting a message on Instagram after the procedure with the hashtag #comebackstartsnow.

Rodgers previously fractured the collarbone in his left shoulder during the 2013 season against the Chicago Bears. He missed nine games before returning for the season finale, leading the Packers to a 33-28 win over the Bears to clinch the NFC North title.

This time, Rodgers' broken collarbone is on his throwing shoulder. The Packers said after the injury there is a "chance" he could miss the rest of the 2017 season.

