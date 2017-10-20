Draymond Green, Andre Iguodala Available to Play vs. Pelicans Despite Injuries

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

ESPN.com's Chris Haynes reported that both forward Draymond Green and Andre Iguodala are expected to play Friday night against the New Orleans Pelicans.

The Warriors later confirmed that Green and Iguodala will be available to play despite dealing with knee and back strains, respectively.

Iguodala missed the Warriors' season-opening 122-121 loss to the Houston Rockets Tuesday due to a back ailment. Green played in the first three quarters before a left knee injury knocked him out for the fourth quarter.

On Wednesday, Iguodala remarked that the back issue he picked up during a workout was more significant than he anticipated, per Logan Murdock of the Mercury News: "It was just a freak accident. It was worse than I thought actually."

Iguodala is a key contributor off the bench for Golden State, and he is coming off a 2016-17 season that saw him routinely stuff the stat sheet with averages of 7.6 points, 4.0 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.0 steals per game.

Green is the reigning NBA Defensive Player of the Year, and he wore out the Rockets Tuesday prior to his exit with nine points, 13 assists and 11 rebounds.

The two-time All-Star said after the game that his knee was "very sore," but added, "I'll be good. I'm fine," according to Haynes.

Golden State will have its full allotment of weapons Friday against the Pels in its quest to bounce back from an 0-1 start.

The Warriors started 0-1 last season as well, before finishing 67-15 and winning their second NBA championship in three seasons.

