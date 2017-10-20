Jeremy Lin Expected to Miss Season After Surgery on Knee Injury

Jeremy Lin Expected to Miss Season After Surgery on Knee InjuryOctober 20, 2017
Brooklyn Nets point guard Jeremy Lin will miss the rest of the 2017-18 NBA season after undergoing surgery Friday morning to repair a ruptured patella tendon.
The Nets announced the procedure on Lin's right knee was "successful" and he's expected to make a "full recovery."
Lin was injured Wednesday night during the fourth quarter of the team's season-opening road loss to the Indiana Pacers at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.
The 29-year-old Harvard product scored 18 points and tallied four assists across 25 minutes of action before getting hurt after an awkward landing underneath the basket.
Greg Logan of Newsday noted Lin entered the campaign with an optimistic outlook after using the summer to shake a nagging hamstring injury from last season, which he said was in the "rearview mirror."
"I believe we've been doing the right thing even when I was hurt," he said. "Sometimes, you just need to see it work. You need to see progress. That's the inspiration you need."
Lin was one of the bright spots for the Nets when healthy last season, averaging 14.5 points, 5.1 assists and 3.8 rebounds across 36 appearances.
D'Angelo Russell figures to take over the main ball-handling responsibilities in his absence. Caris LeVert, Sean Kilpatrick and Isaiah Whitehead could all see more playing time, as well.
🔥 Top Videos from Around B/R 🔥
Growing Up: Damian Lillard Tells Us How He Improved His Jump Shot as a Kid
Growing Up: the Game That Showed Isaiah Thomas He Could Be an NBA Star
Growing Up: How Kyrie Irving Became One of the League’s Most Lethal Scorers
NBA Africa Game 2017: Embiid, Porzingis & More Battle in Johannesburg
NBA Stars Are All in on #DriveByDunkChallenge, the Summer's Hottest Meme
Lonzo Ball Proves He’s a Big Baller by Winning Summer League MVP
Winners and Losers of the 2017 NBA Draft
Best and Worst Moves of the NBA Offseason So Far
Jarrett Allen NBA Draft 2017: Scouting Report, Grade for Nets Rookie
Jayson Tatum NBA Draft 2017: Scouting Report, Grade for Celtics Rookie
Grading the Jimmy Butler Trade for the Chicago Bulls
Josh Jackson NBA Draft 2017: Scouting Report, Grade for Suns Rookie
Lonzo Ball NBA Draft 2017: Scouting Report, Grade for Lakers Rookie
Pick 1: Markelle Fultz NBA Draft 2017: Scouting Report, Grade for Sixers Rookie
The Golden State Warriors Have Secured Their Place in NBA Finals History
Warriors and Cavaliers Scuffle
LeBron James Goes Off the Backboard and Slams It Down
Kevin Durant and Lebron James Jawing