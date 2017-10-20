Jeremy Lin Expected to Miss Season After Surgery on Knee Injury

Al Bello/Getty Images

Brooklyn Nets point guard Jeremy Lin will miss the rest of the 2017-18 NBA season after undergoing surgery Friday morning to repair a ruptured patella tendon.

The Nets announced the procedure on Lin's right knee was "successful" and he's expected to make a "full recovery."

Lin was injured Wednesday night during the fourth quarter of the team's season-opening road loss to the Indiana Pacers at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

The 29-year-old Harvard product scored 18 points and tallied four assists across 25 minutes of action before getting hurt after an awkward landing underneath the basket.

Greg Logan of Newsday noted Lin entered the campaign with an optimistic outlook after using the summer to shake a nagging hamstring injury from last season, which he said was in the "rearview mirror."

"I believe we've been doing the right thing even when I was hurt," he said. "Sometimes, you just need to see it work. You need to see progress. That's the inspiration you need."

Lin was one of the bright spots for the Nets when healthy last season, averaging 14.5 points, 5.1 assists and 3.8 rebounds across 36 appearances.

D'Angelo Russell figures to take over the main ball-handling responsibilities in his absence. Caris LeVert, Sean Kilpatrick and Isaiah Whitehead could all see more playing time, as well.

🔥 Top Videos from Around B/R 🔥